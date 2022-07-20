Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Recorded 8.74% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Advances in Automotive Display Systems is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The automotive infotainment systems market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment - The automotive infotainment systems market share growth by passenger car segment for revenue generation. Technological advancements and a global increase in income levels have contributed to the growth of the global luxury vehicles market. A large percentage of luxury cars are integrated with infotainment systems. This, in turn, facilitates the growth of the global automotive infotainment systems market by luxury cars during the forecast period. However, mass-segment cars are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the market.





The automotive infotainment systems market share growth by for revenue generation. Technological advancements and a global increase in income levels have contributed to the growth of the global luxury vehicles market. A large percentage of luxury cars are integrated with infotainment systems. This, in turn, facilitates the growth of the global automotive infotainment systems market by luxury cars during the forecast period. However, mass-segment cars are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the market. Regional Analysis - 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive infotainment systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased consumer demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies will facilitate the automotive infotainment systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market: Major Growth Drivers

The automotive infotainment systems market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Development of low-cost infotainment solutions

Growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems

Increased penetration of automotive infotainment systems in mass-segment vehicles

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market: Vendor Analysis

The automotive infotainment systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and functionality to compete in the market. The automotive infotainment systems market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. among others.

Aptiv Plc - The company offers an infotainment system with connectivity features for automotive applications.

- The company offers an infotainment system with connectivity features for automotive applications. To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive Infotainment Systems Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market share is expected to increase to 19250.34 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%.

share is expected to increase to 19250.34 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%. The automotive event data recorder market share is expected to increase to USD 1.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%.

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.74 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 43: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 44: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Aptiv Plc – Key news



Exhibit 46: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 53: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: DENSO Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 56: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Garmin Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 61: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 63: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 68: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 69: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 71: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Sony Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Valeo SA

Exhibit 83: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 84: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.12 Visteon Corp.

Exhibit 87: Visteon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Visteon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio