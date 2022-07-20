Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Recorded 8.74% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Advances in Automotive Display Systems is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 11:20 ET
The automotive infotainment systems market offers a comprehensive analysis by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive infotainment systems market projects growth of USD 5.81 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Advances in automotive display systems are a major trend supporting the automotive infotainment systems market growth in the forecast period. The advent of automotive navigation, in-vehicle health monitoring, and connectivity systems is driving developments in automotive infotainment systems. Moreover, vendors are using advanced chips, drivers, microcontrollers, and display technologies to offer superior HMI. These developments are expected to drive the market in focus during the forecast period. Furthermore, the suppliers operating in the global automotive infotainment systems market are using advanced chipsets to design and control the high resolution of in-vehicle displays. For instance, in 2018, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. and ROHM Co. Ltd unveiled the first automotive chipset in the world to support functional safety in HD display systems. These advanced chipsets are designed to drive and control the HD automotive displays used in the infotainment system and instrument cluster.
The automotive infotainment systems market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment - The automotive infotainment systems market share growth by passenger car segment for revenue generation. Technological advancements and a global increase in income levels have contributed to the growth of the global luxury vehicles market. A large percentage of luxury cars are integrated with infotainment systems. This, in turn, facilitates the growth of the global automotive infotainment systems market by luxury cars during the forecast period. However, mass-segment cars are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the market.
- Regional Analysis - 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive infotainment systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased consumer demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies will facilitate the automotive infotainment systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The automotive infotainment systems market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- Development of low-cost infotainment solutions
- Growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems
- Increased penetration of automotive infotainment systems in mass-segment vehicles
The automotive infotainment systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and functionality to compete in the market. The automotive infotainment systems market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. among others.
- Aptiv Plc - The company offers an infotainment system with connectivity features for automotive applications.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive Infotainment Systems Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.34%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.81 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.74
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aptiv Plc
- Exhibit 43: Aptiv Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Aptiv Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Aptiv Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 46: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Continental AG
- 10.5 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 53: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: DENSO Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 56: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Garmin Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Garmin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Garmin Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 61: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 63: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 68: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sony Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Sony Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Sony Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Sony Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Sony Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Valeo SA
- Exhibit 83: Valeo SA - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Valeo SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Valeo SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Valeo SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 Visteon Corp.
- Exhibit 87: Visteon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Visteon Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
