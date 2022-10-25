Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market to record USD 812.58 Mn growth; APAC to occupy 37% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 812.58 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the major market for automotive intelligent rearview mirrors. The increasing adoption of passenger vehicles is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Discover market behavior across various geographies and make informed decisions. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2022-2026

Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous international vendors. The market is seeing the emergence of national players to meet the needs of each region. The global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market is highly competitive in terms of technological advancements as vendors continuously incorporate new features to create product differentiation. Suppliers offer a wide range of active and passive safety system products. It is expected that the market will grow at a steady pace during the forecast period because of the growing need for safety features from both end-users and regulators. In addition, the increasing active safety solutions in the automotive market are paving the way for the adoption of intelligent rearview mirrors.

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio identifies Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Gentex Corp., KDC Auto Industrial Co. Ltd., Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd., Magna International Inc., Murakami Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd., SUBARU Corp., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., VOXX International Corp., and Xiaomi Global Community as major market participants.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of premium SUVs, increasing awareness regarding safety in automotive ecosystem, and the rising popularity of ADAS. However, the high cost associated with intelligent rearview mirrors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Sample Report Here

Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

The market will observe significant growth in the passenger cars segment during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for convenience and safety features in passenger cars is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing adoption of electronic components in passenger vehicles will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

About 37% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The rising disposable income of prominent economies such as China, India, and others is increasing the adoption of luxury cars. In addition, the presence of favorable business conditions and the increasing sales of passenger vehicles will positively influence the growth of the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive intelligent rearview mirror market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent rearview mirror market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent rearview mirror market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 812.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Gentex Corp., KDC Auto Industrial Co. Ltd., Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd., Magna International Inc., Murakami Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd., SUBARU Corp., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., VOXX International Corp., and Xiaomi Global Community Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger Cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger Cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger Cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger Cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger Cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial Vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial Vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 89: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.4 Ficosa Internacional SA

Exhibit 94: Ficosa Internacional SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ficosa Internacional SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Ficosa Internacional SA - Key offerings

10.5 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC

Exhibit 97: Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 100: Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC - Segment focus

10.6 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 102: Gentex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Gentex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Gentex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Murakami Corp.

Exhibit 107: Murakami Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Murakami Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Murakami Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 115: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 SUBARU Corp.

Exhibit 130: SUBARU Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: SUBARU Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: SUBARU Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: SUBARU Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

