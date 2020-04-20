Automotive Label Market Size Worth Around US$ 10,000 Mn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a latest published report titled "Automotive Label Market (By Type: Warning & safety labels, Branding labels, Dome labels, Asset labels, Others (inventory tags, VIN labels, and nameplates); By Identification Technology: RFID, Barcode, Hologram, Color Coding; By Printing Technology: Flexography, Offset, Digital printing, Screen printing, Others (letterpress and gravure printing); By Application: Exterior labels, Interior labels, Engine component labels, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027".

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1810

The automobile labels are mostly used in automotive industry to offer detail information, security, identification and others to assure customers that the product is real quality. Without additional equipment or surface testing, the automotive labels can be mounted. The acrylic film used on black letters on silver and white letters on black backdrop is the manufacturing of automotive labels. Automotive label can be used on engine and chassis. The automotive labels are durable in design and can survive extreme temperatures for the vehicles longer life.

North America is anticipated to grow significantly

North America, owing to the advance technological developments in the region, is expected to see substantial growth in automotive label market. Also, the growth of market is expected to boost due to presence of existing manufacturers and also upcoming players in the market. The presence of major car manufacturers in the area and their partnership with small local players in order to optimize distribution are both significant factors which drive demand for automotive labels. Many players see strategic acquisition as a profitable path to grow the market. For instance, TSC acquired Diversified Labeling Solutions, Inc. (DLS), the supplier of labeling solutions in January 2019.

View Detail Information with Complete [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/automotive-label-market

Market dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of market is the rising demand for automotive labels among the customers as awareness regarding security has been rising. Automotive label market demonstrates many significant trends, including growing competition for RFID labels, recent technical advances in dermatology devices and fast growth in emerging economies. Furthermore, the automotive label market is progressing with the technical developments taking place in every industry. Autonomous driving systems produce the most reliably labelled hundreds of millions of photographs and videos. Furthermore, in March 2019, The Linker company has announced the introduction of its service for the autonomous automotive market to offer auto-labeling based on AI. The self-labeling technologies of Linker have been incorporated into the cloud infrastructure of Microsoft Azure to offer a seamless and functional solution for machine learning data sets used by vertical distributed industries, such as autonomous driving. However, the rising prices of raw materials such as polymers, resins, and colors are the factors hamper the growth of market.

During the forecast period, warnings and safety labels would dominate the global market. In order to reduce hazardous conditions and to guarantee the health of passengers, a standard warning plays a crucial role. Warning and safety labels lead to reducing counterfeiting and are one of the key growth drivers for high label acceptance in the automotive industry.

Related Reports

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/automotive-active-purge-pump-market-020000855.html

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/automotive-active-purge-pump-market-020000855.html Automotive Filter Market – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/automotive-filter-market-size-worth-143000606.html

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/automotive-filter-market-size-worth-143000606.html Automotive LiDAR Market - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/automotive-lidar-market-size-hit-150000591.html

The global automotive label market is include major players are 3M, William Frick & Co., Identco, UPM Raflatac, Sika AG, Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., Lewis Label Products, CCL Industries, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, tesa SE, H.B. Fuller, Dunmore, and others.

Recent Developments

In October 2019 , Continental and US-based conglomerate 3M have partnered to evaluate ways to related technologies and improve road infrastructure.

, Continental and US-based conglomerate have partnered to evaluate ways to related technologies and improve road infrastructure. In November 2018 , Two HP 6900 Series digital label presses was acquired by Weber Packaging Solutions, which meet the specifications of both new emerging markets and existing customers.

, Two HP 6900 Series digital label presses was acquired by Weber Packaging Solutions, which meet the specifications of both new emerging markets and existing customers. In November 2018 , a new solvent-free RX adhesive family has developed for robust label applications by UPM Raflatac.

Targeted Audience:

Automotive labels manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers

Automotive labels manufacturers

State and national regulatory authorities

Raw material suppliers

Investors/shareholders

Research organizations

Government and industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

State or government-owned corporations

Key Takeaway

By type, asset labels hold major share in the market as many raw materials.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the automotive label market and also expected to grow during forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Warning & safety labels

Branding labels

Dome labels

Asset labels

Others (inventory tags, VIN labels, and nameplates)

By Identification Technology

RFID

Barcode

Hologram

Color Coding

By Printing Technology

Flexography

Offset

Digital printing

Screen printing

Others (letterpress and gravure printing)

By Application

Exterior labels

Interior labels

Engine component labels

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1810

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1810

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting