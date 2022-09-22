Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Report Featuring Major Vendors including Anhui Anhuang Machinery Co. Ltd., B J Spring Ltd. & Betts Co., Increasing Electrification In Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Sep 22, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automotive leaf spring suspension market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.96 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.
Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Vendors Offerings
The automotive leaf spring suspension market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including
- Dorman Products Inc.: The company offers an automotive steering knuckle market that includes steering knuckle that provides a reliable replacement for the original knuckle on specific vehicles.
- EATON Detroit Spring Inc.: The company offers leaf springs, coil springs, attaching parts and hardware, and shocks.
- EMCO INDUSTRIES: The company offers Room Temperature Vulcanizing Silicone rubber coating on high voltage Transmission Line and Substation Insulators.
- Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd.: The company offers automotive leaf spring suspension for agricultural vehicles and trailers
- Hendrickson Holdings LLC: The company offers automotive leaf spring suspension which has high-performance bushings designed for high conical and radial stiffness, to improve vehicle dynamics.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing electrification of vehicles and rising sales of luxury cars are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as reliability issues and difficult diagnostic processes requiring in-depth knowledge for maintenance will challenge market growth.
The automotive leaf spring suspension market report is segmented by Application (Light commercial vehicles, Medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, and Buses and coaches) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the
segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Related Reports:
Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive telematics market share is expected to increase by USD 109.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22%.
Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers market share is expected to increase by USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.37%.

Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anhui Anhuang Machinery Co. Ltd., B J Spring Ltd., Betts Co., Dorman Products Inc., EATON Detroit Spring Inc., EMCO INDUSTRIES, Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Mack Springs, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., OlgunCelik A.S., Owen Springs Ltd., Rassini SAPI de CV, Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd., Shandong Beiqi Haihua Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Shandong Leopard Automotive Holdings Ltd., Sogefi Spa, STR AUTOMOTIVE IND. AND FOREIGN TRADE. LTD. STI., Jamna Auto Industries Ltd., and Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Buses and coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Buses and coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Buses and coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Buses and coaches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Buses and coaches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Dorman Products Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Dorman Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Dorman Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Dorman Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 EATON Detroit Spring Inc.
- Exhibit 96: EATON Detroit Spring Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: EATON Detroit Spring Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: EATON Detroit Spring Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 EMCO INDUSTRIES
- Exhibit 99: EMCO INDUSTRIES - Overview
- Exhibit 100: EMCO INDUSTRIES - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: EMCO INDUSTRIES - Key offerings
- 10.6 Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hendrickson Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 105: Hendrickson Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Hendrickson Holdings LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Hendrickson Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 OlgunCelik A.S.
- Exhibit 112: OlgunCelik A.S. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: OlgunCelik A.S. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: OlgunCelik A.S. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Rassini SAPI de CV
- Exhibit 115: Rassini SAPI de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Rassini SAPI de CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Rassini SAPI de CV - Key offerings
- 10.11 Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Sogefi Spa
- Exhibit 121: Sogefi Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Sogefi Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Sogefi Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Sogefi Spa - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
