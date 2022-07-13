Automotive LED Headlamps Market Size to Grow by USD 2.34 billion | Need For Energy Efficient Lighting Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jul 13, 2022, 23:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive LED Headlamps Market by Application (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive LED headlamps market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 2.34 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive LED headlamps market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in the income levels and the expanding middle-class population will fuel the automotive LED headlamps market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The passenger cars application segment will emerge as the highest revenue-generating segment of the automotive LED headlamps market during the projected period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The need for energy-efficient lighting systems is notably driving the automotive LED headlamps market growth. Growing environmental concerns and government initiatives primarily drive the EV market. The efficiency of lighting systems plays a vital role in automobile safety. Hence, OEMs and suppliers of automotive headlamps are increasingly focused on providing an efficient lighting system in vehicles. In the case of light output, LED headlamps can illuminate a greater distance as compared to halogen headlamps. These factors will drive the global automotive LED headlamps market during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the automotive LED headlamps market growth is the adoption of laser lighting in automobiles. Automotive headlamp technologies are evolving continuously. Developments in automotive headlamps are mainly concentrated on improving efficiency by reducing power consumption. The illumination range of halogen headlights is just over 90 meters, while it is more than 500 meters in laser headlights. In addition, laser headlights offer enhanced visibility, resulting in improved traffic safety. The adoption of laser headlights will increase in the luxury car segment, which will be a challenge for the global automotive LED headlamps market.
Vendor Landscape
- The automotive LED headlamps market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The automotive LED headlamps market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA: The company offers LED headlamps for passenger cars, buses and coaches, and commercial vehicles
- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: The company offers LED headlights, and adaptive driving beam headlamps for passenger cars, buses and coaches, and commercial vehicles.
- Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers LED headlights such as X tremeUltinon LED and Ultinon LED fog light which is used in passenger cars, buses and coaches, and commercial vehicles.
- LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers highly reliable LEDs for headlights with high safety standards.
- Lumax Industries Ltd.: The company offers LED headlamps for automotive vehicles.
Some other key market players
·
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc Engineering Ltd.
|
Automotive LED Headlamps Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14.13%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 2.34 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Lumax Industries Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc Engineering Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
