Automotive LED Headlamps Market Size to Grow by USD 2.34 billion | Need For Energy Efficient Lighting Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive LED Headlamps Market by Application (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive LED headlamps market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 2.34 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive LED headlamps market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in the income levels and the expanding middle-class population will fuel the automotive LED headlamps market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The passenger cars application segment will emerge as the highest revenue-generating segment of the automotive LED headlamps market during the projected period.