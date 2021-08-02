Automotive LED Headlamps Market to grow by USD 798.04 million|Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The need for energy-efficient lighting systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the adoption of laser lighting in automobiles might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive LED Headlamps Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive LED headlamps market report covers the following areas:

Automotive LED Headlamps Market Size

Automotive LED Headlamps Market Trends

Automotive LED Headlamps Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of advanced light-based driver assistance systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive LED Headlamps Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LED headlamps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive LED headlamps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive LED headlamps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive LED headlamps market

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Lumax Industries Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

