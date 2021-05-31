Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market to grow by USD 318.57 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
The automotive LiDAR sensors market is set to grow by USD 318.57 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology, the key role of LiDAR sensors in ADAS, and the development of more versatile solid-state LiDAR sensors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- ADAS
- Autonomous Vehicle
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive LiDAR sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market size
- Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market trends
- Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market industry analysis
Rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of automotive LiDAR sensors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive LiDAR sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LiDAR sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive LiDAR sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive LiDAR sensors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LiDAR sensors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- ADAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental AG
- Denso Corp.
- Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Infineon Technologies AG
- LeddarTech Inc.
- Neptec Technologies Corp.
- Quanergy Systems Inc.
- Valeo SA
- Velodyne LiDAR Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
