Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025 | 8% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 amid Pandemic | Technavio

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the automotive lighting market report.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive lighting market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

By application, the market observed maximum growth in the passenger cars segment in 2020.

What are the major trends in the market?

The introduction of stringent regulations on road safety is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by increasing demand for effective interior lighting. However, the high cost of LED lamps will hamper growth.

How big is the APAC market?

APAC occupied about 58% of the global market share in 2020.

Global Automotive Off-road Lighting Market - Global automotive off-road lighting market is segmented by end-user (aftermarket and OEMs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market - Global automotive laser headlight system market is segmented by end-user (passenger cars and motorcycles) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for effective interior lighting will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of LED lamps is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive lighting market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Lighting Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive lighting market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Lighting Market Size

Automotive Lighting Market Trends

Automotive Lighting Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies stringent regulations on road safety as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Lighting Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive lighting market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lighting market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

