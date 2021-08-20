Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025 | 8% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 amid Pandemic | Technavio
Aug 20, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive lighting market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
By application, the market observed maximum growth in the passenger cars segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The introduction of stringent regulations on road safety is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by increasing demand for effective interior lighting. However, the high cost of LED lamps will hamper growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC occupied about 58% of the global market share in 2020.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for effective interior lighting will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of LED lamps is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive lighting market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Lighting Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive lighting market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Lighting Market Size
- Automotive Lighting Market Trends
- Automotive Lighting Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies stringent regulations on road safety as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Lighting Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive lighting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive lighting market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lighting market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article