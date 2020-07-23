Automotive Lightweight Material Market by Material, Application & Component, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lightweight Material Market by Material (Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomer), Application & Component (Frame, Engine, Exhaust, Transmission, Closure, Interior), Vehicle Type (ICE, Electric & Hybrid), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lightweight material market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 69.7 billion in 2020 to USD 99.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%.



Factors contributing to the growth of automotive lightweight material can be attributed to stringent emission and fuel economy regulations. Moreover, advancement in automotive and technology enabling reduced material usage will increase the demand for automotive lightweight material in the coming years.



With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for the entire automotive ecosystem. This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in a disruption in the exports of the automotive components. This scenario is expected to affect automotive lightweight material market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles. The global production of vehicle pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025. According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some government, to attract customers.



Stringent emission and fuel economy regulations will drive the automotive lightweight material market



Instrument panel is the fastest growing market, by component



The instrument panel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automotive lightweight material market. With the increasing demand for lighter interior cabins from car buyers, OEMs plan to use lightweight materials in interior applications. Hence, OEMs are jointly working with component manufacturers and material providers to develop improved and lighter components. As the interior cabin contributes significantly to the overall vehicle weight, the use of lightweight materials in the cabin can help in vehicle weight reduction. Hence, the instrument panel is projected to be the fastest-growing market for automotive lightweight material.



North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive lightweight materials, followed by Asia Oceania



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for automotive lightweight materials. The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAF) standards have compelled OEMs to enhance their vehicle lightweighting efforts. The domestic demand for passenger cars has increased due to low gas prices and low-interest rates. The demand for light trucks and vans has also witnessed rapid growth in the region. Asia Oceania, on the other hand, has seen increased usage of HSS and Aluminum, especially in the low and mid-segment vehicles. China is the fastest-growing market for automotive lightweight materials in the Asia Oceania region. Factors such as low production cost, abundant availability of metals, and safety norms have driven market growth in the region. The sale of automotive lightweight materials is projected to increase in different regions during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Emission and Fuel Economy Regulations

5.2.1.2 Growing Government Initiatives for Weight Reduction

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost (Material Cost and Process Cost)

5.2.2.1.1 High Material Cost

5.2.2.1.2 High Process Cost

5.2.2.1.3 Price Sensitive Nature of Developing Regions

5.2.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.2.1 Upward Trend of Vehicle Electrification

5.2.2.2.2 Future Potential Market in Asia Oceania

5.2.2.3 Challenges

5.2.2.3.1 Maintenance of Lightweight Material

5.3 Industry Trends and Targets

5.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles Impact the Lightweight Material Industry

5.3.2 Technological Routes for the Application of Lightweight Materials: US



6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automotive Market

6.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automotive Lightweight Material Market

6.2.1 Automotive Lightweight Material Scenario Analysis

6.2.1.1 Realistic Scenario

6.2.1.2 Low Impact Scenario

6.2.1.3 High Impact Scenario



7 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Metal

7.2.1 High Strength Steel (Hss)

7.2.2 Aluminum

7.2.3 Magnesium & Titanium

7.3 Composite

7.3.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp)

7.3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (Gfrp)

7.3.3 Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer (Nfrp)

7.3.4 Other Composites

7.4 Plastic

7.5 Elastomer



8 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Body in White

8.2.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Body in White Application

8.3 Chassis and Suspension

8.3.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material for Chassis and Suspension Application

8.4 Powertrains

8.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Powertrain Application

8.5 Closures

8.5.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Closures Application

8.6 Interiors

8.6.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Market for Lightweight Material in Interiors Application

8.7 Others

8.7.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material for Other Applications



9 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Industry Insights

9.2 Frames

9.2.1 North America is the Fastest-Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Frames as the Current Average Curb Weight of Vehicles is Higher in this Region

9.3 Wheels

9.3.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Wheels as the Use of Lightweight Materials is on Higher Side in Europe Compare to Other Regions

9.4 Bumpers & Fenders

9.4.1 Asia Oceania and North America Are the Fastest-Growing Markets for Lightweight Material in Bumper & Fender

9.5 Engines & Exhausts

9.5.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Engine & Exhaust Due to the Extensive Efforts on Engine Downsizing

9.6 Transmission

9.6.1 Use of Lightweight Material for Transmission in the RoW Region is More Compared to Other Regions

9.7 Doors

9.7.1 Europe and Asia Oceania Are the Largest Markets for Lightweight Material in Doors

9.8 Hood & Trunk Lid

9.8.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Hood & Trunk Lid Due to Increase in Trend for Vehicle Weight Reduction

9.9 Seats

9.9.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Seats

9.10 Instrument Panel

9.10.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Instrument Panel

9.11 Fuel Tanks

9.11.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Fuel Tank



10 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Passenger Cars

10.2.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Passenger Car

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (Lcv)

10.3.1 North America is the Fastest-Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Lcv

10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Hcv)

10.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Hcv



11 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

11.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Bev

11.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

11.3.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Hev

11.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

11.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Phev

11.5 Electric Truck

11.5.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Electric Truck

11.6 Electric Bus

11.6.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market in Lightweight Material for Bus Due to the Higher Sale and Usage of Electric Bus in China



12 Electric Vehicle Lightweight Material Market, by Material Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Industry Insights

12.2 Metals

12.2.1 Bev is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Metals

12.3 Composites

12.3.1 Bev is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Composites

12.4 Plastics

12.4.1 Bev is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Plastics

12.5 Elastomer

12.5.1 Bus is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Elastomers



13 Automotive Lightweight Vehicle Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia Oceania

13.3 Europe

13.4 North America

13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



14 Recommendations

14.1 Asia Oceania Will Be the Key Market for Lightweight Material Suppliers

14.2 Composites Can Be a Key Focus for Lightweight Material Suppliers

14.3 Conclusion



15 Adjacent Markets

15.1 Adjacent & Related Markets

15.1.1 Introduction

15.2 Limitations

15.3 Automotive Lightweight Material Ecosystem & Interconnected Markets

15.4 Body in White Market

15.4.1 Market Definition

15.4.2 Market Overview

15.4.3 Body in White Market, by Region

15.5 Composites Market

15.5.1 Market Definition

15.5.2 Market Overview

15.6 Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process and Region

15.7 Composites Market

15.8 Metal Casting Market

15.8.1 Market Definition

15.8.2 Market Overview

15.8.3 Metal Casting Market

15.9 Metal Forming Market

15.9.1 Market Definition

15.9.2 Market Overview

15.9.3 Metal Forming Market



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.2.1 Visionary Leaders

16.2.2 Innovators

16.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

16.2.4 Emerging Companies

16.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping Matrix - Lightweight Material Suppliers

16.4 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis - Lightweight Material Suppliers

16.5 Company-Wise Business Strategy Analysis - Lightweight Material Suppliers

16.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping - Lightweight Component Manufacturers

16.7 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis - Lightweight Component Manufacturers

16.8 Company-Wise Business Strategy Analysis - Lightweight Component Manufacturers

16.9 Market Share Analysis

16.10 Competitive Scenario

16.10.1 New Product Developments

16.10.2 Expansions

16.10.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.10.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/ Collaborations/Joint Ventures



17 Company Profiles

17.1 BASF SE

17.2 Covestro AG

17.3 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

17.4 Toray Industries, Inc.

17.5 Arcelormittal

17.6 Thyssenkrupp AG

17.7 Novelis, Inc.

17.8 Alcoa Corporation

17.9 Owens Corning

17.10 Stratasys Ltd.

17.11 Additional Companies

17.11.1 Asia Oceania

17.11.1.1 Tata Steel

17.11.1.2 Posco

17.11.2 Europe

17.11.2.1 Sgl Carbon

17.11.2.2 Lanxess

17.11.2.3 Borealis AG

17.11.3 North America

17.11.3.1 Dowdupont

17.11.3.2 Ak Steel Corporation

17.11.3.3 U.S. Magnesium LLC

17.11.3.4 Aleris Corporation

17.11.4 RoW

17.11.4.1 WHB Brasil



18 Appendix



