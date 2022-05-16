Automotive Market size in Singapore to increase by 22,972 units | Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. and BMW Group identified as key players | Technavio

Download a Sample Report Now for additional highlights on market size, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics.

The market is fragmented with the presence of many players. Technavio identifies Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, rising penetration of downsized engines in LCVs, and emerging online marketplaces for vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, insufficient charging infrastructure, stringent emissions regulations, and high costs associated with ECVs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Market in Singapore 2022-2026: Segmentation

Automotive Market in Singapore is segmented as below:

Propulsion Type

IC engine-based vehicles



Electric vehicles

The IC engine vehicles segment will account for the largest share of the market. A majority of the automotive market in Singapore was penetrated by diesel and gasoline engines. Increased preference for gasoline and diesel pickup trucks in the country is driving the growth of the segment.

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

The passenger cars segment dominates the automotive market in Singapore. The passenger car segment is expected to grow substantially as compared to the commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of level 2 and level 3 autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Automotive Market in Singapore 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive market in Singapore report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive market in Singapore. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive market in Singapore is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Market in Singapore 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive market growth in Singapore during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the automotive market size in Singapore and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive market in Singapore

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive market vendors in Singapore

Automotive Market in Singapore: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 22972.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis Singapore Performing market contribution Singapore at 100% Key consumer countries Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Propulsion type

Market segments

Comparison by Propulsion type

IC engine-based vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Propulsion type

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ferrari NV

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Scania AB

Tata Motors Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

