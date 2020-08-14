Automotive Navigation Systems Industry 2020-2024: Poised to Grow by 6.56 Million Units at a CAGR of 2%

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive navigation systems market is poised to grow by 6.56 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the synthesis of navigation-supported safety features in vehicles and the integration of smartphones with IVS. In addition, the minimization of vehicle operating costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the increased support for open source and standard platforms for application development in automotive infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive navigation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, intelligence-integrated personal navigation systems and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The automotive navigation systems market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.

The automotive navigation systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

IVS

PND

By Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive navigation systems market vendors that include:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TomTom International B.V.

Also, the automotive navigation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



