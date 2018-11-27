Automotive NGV Market Demand to Reach 31,000.1 Thousand Units by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive NGV market demand is projected to reach 31,000.1 thousand units by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The transportation sector across the world is adopting natural gas as a fuel for vehicles. Incumbents of the sector have realized that vehicles operating on conventional fuels, such as diesel and gasoline, are causing pollution and emitting greenhouse gases on a large scale. The adoption of advanced technologies in engines is turning out to be of paramount importance in order to reduce emissions. These technologies include use of alternative fuels, such as CNG, LNG, hydrogen, and electricity.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Need for alternative fuel technology in the transportation sector is prompting incumbents to adopt LNG vehicles for their operations. Subsequently, the automotive LNG vehicle segment is likely to witness strong growth in line with rising interest from the transportation sector, especially the trucking sector.

Rising emissions of greenhouse gases and particulate matter (PM) from diesel and gasoline vehicles are causing the air quality all around the globe to deteriorate, thus affecting people's health. PM and greenhouse gases lead to smog that might cause lung diseases, such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema, along with other health issues.

Deteriorating air quality in China is compelling the government to put in place stringent regulations and initiatives aimed at moving toward zero-emissions vehicles. Therefore, the demand for natural gas is rising in the country. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), China emerged as the world's second-largest importer of LNG as of December 2017, mainly driven by spiraling adoption of LNG by the nation's trucking industry.

Modern technologies have continuously emerged through dedicated collaborative R&D centers or manufacturers' independent technology centers; where researchers focus on building optimal solutions for their NGV customers. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives and investing significant resources to improve natural gas technologies.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fuel Type (CNG, LNG), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Duty & Heavy Duty Vehicles), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-natural-gas-vehicles-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Stringent regulations, laid down by governments of various nations, to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and particulate matter are expected to positively influence market growth over the forecast period

Refueling solutions such as home refueling and time-fill refueling prove to be economic along with providing convenience to customers

There is an increase in the adoption of natural gas for different applications across various industries owing to stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and environmental protection

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2017 and is anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

dominated the market in 2017 and is anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period Some of the key players in the market are AB Volvo; Cummins, Inc.; Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.; Navistar, Inc.; PACCAR, Inc.; and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Rear Axle Market - The global rear axle market size was valued at USD 40.87 billion in 2015.

Internet of Things (IoT) in Warehouse Management Market - The global Internet of Things (IoT) in warehouse management market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2015

Bearings Market - The global bearings market was estimated at USD 81.6 billion in 2015.

Material Handling Equipment Market - The global material handling equipment market size was estimated at USD 24.2 billion in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive NGV market on the basis of fuel type, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive NGV Fuel Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 - 2025) CNG LNG

Automotive NGV Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 - 2025) Passenger vehicles Three-wheelers Light-duty & heavy-duty buses and trucks

Automotive NGV Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Russia Sweden Asia Pacific China India Thailand Bangladesh South America Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.