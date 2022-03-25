Automotive NVH Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 5.6 Billion| 33% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increased demand for passenger vehicles is one of the primary factors driving growth in the automotive NVH materials market. With rising sales of passenger and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) around the world, the automobile sector is expanding. Because customers are more concerned with the layout, comfort, technology, and audio experience than with total vehicle performance, NVH materials provide substantial potential for automakers.

Market Challenges

During the projected period, raw material price volatility will be a major problem for the automotive NVH materials market. Crude oil is a key component in the creation of NVH materials made of polyurethane, PVC, polypropylene, and other materials. The global automotive NVH materials market has a substantial challenge from fluctuating raw material prices, which is projected to stymie market expansion throughout the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The automotive NVH materials market report is segmented by Application (floor module, cockpit module, trunk module, wheel arches, and others), Material (polyurethane, mixed textile fibers, fiberglass, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are the key market for automotive NVH materials in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The Automotive NVH materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Corp.

Corp.

Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd.



BASF SE



Borealis AG



Borgers SE and Co. KGaA



Celanese Corp.



Covestro AG



Eagle Industries Inc.



Eastman Chemical Co.



Exxon Mobil Corp.



Huntsman Corp.



Hutchinson SA



ITT Inc.



LANXESS AG



Material Sciences Corp.



Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



Nitto Denko Corp.



The Dow Chemical Co.



Evonik Industries AG



Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Revenue-generating Application Segments in the Automotive NVH Materials

The floor module segment's share of the automotive NVH materials market will expand significantly. Polyurethanes are versatile polymers utilized in a wide variety of automotive applications. Wind, exhaust, engine, and tire noise in the passenger compartment are all reduced by using polyurethane-based NVH materials as acoustic cavity sealers in carpets, seats, headliners, and dash mats. As a result, the development of polyurethane-based new goods is predicted to boost demand for polyurethane-based NVH materials.

Download Free Sample Now : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive NVH Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.83 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Borgers SE and Co. KGaA, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Eagle Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Huntsman Corp., Hutchinson SA, ITT Inc., LANXESS AG, Material Sciences Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Floor module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Floor module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Floor module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Floor module - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Floor module - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cockpit module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Cockpit module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cockpit module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Cockpit module - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cockpit module - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Trunk module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Trunk module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Trunk module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Trunk module - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Trunk module - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Wheel arches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Wheel arches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Wheel arches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Wheel arches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Wheel arches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Mixed textile fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Mixed textile fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Mixed textile fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Mixed textile fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mixed textile fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 123: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 124: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 125: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 126: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.6 Borealis AG

Exhibit 136: Borealis AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Borealis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Borealis AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Borealis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Borealis AG - Segment focus

11.7 Borgers SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 141: Borgers SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Borgers SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Borgers SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

11.8 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 144: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Celanese Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Covestro AG

Exhibit 149: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Covestro AG - Segment focus

11.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 153: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 158: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 162: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio