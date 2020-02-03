Automotive OEM Coatings Industry Report 2019-2024 - Featuring Profiles of BASF, Merck Group, CHT Group, HMG Paints, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, and More
Feb 03, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive OEM Coatings Market Research Report: By Layer, Technology, Application, End User, Geographical Outlook - Global Opportunity Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In many societies, owning a vehicle is not only a result of necessity, but also a symbol of luxury and class. This is why automobile sales have skyrocketed across the world in the last decade, especially in developing economies. As such countries are experiencing economic prosperity, the disposable income is rising, encouraging consumers to purchase things, which were earlier unaffordable, such as vehicles.
Apart from private transport, vehicles are also used for mass transit, military transportation, and freight moving, the rate of all of which is rising. As the demand for automobiles is growing, manufacturers are increasing their production volumes, which is leading to an ever-increasing consumption of automotive components and materials, such as paints and coatings.
In 2018, the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings market valued $10,997.4 million, and it is predicted to reach $13,661.4 million by 2024.
Other than serving the all-important purpose of aesthetics, coatings also protect vehicles from minute damages caused by road bumps, heat, ultraviolet light, hail, scratches, and snow. With advancements in all aspects of automobiles, the key trend in paints is the development of coatings in the powder form. Such coatings emit almost negligible volatile organic compounds, unlike their liquid counterparts, which make them compliant with the environmental policies of numerous countries.
A key driver, as mentioned above, for the growth in demand for automotive coatings is the expansion of the global automobile industry. Nations including Thailand, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Korea display immense potential, as far as the two- and four-wheeler sales are concerned. The tier-II and tier-III cities in these countries are witnessing rapid urbanization and increase in the disposable income, which is expected to raise personal vehicle adoption here. With improvements in road connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas, automobile sales are expected to rise further, in turn, leading to an increased consumption of OEM coatings.
Coatings are applied to metal as well as plastic parts of automobiles, of which metal parts accounted for the higher application of such materials during 2014-2018. This is because of the simple reason that the majority of the automobile parts are made of metal. Of the two major types of end users, based on the type of vehicles they manufacture - light and commercial - light vehicle OEMs consumed the higher amount of coatings during the historical period, and they are expected to maintain their dominance on the market in the future.
The automotive OEM Coatings market growth is predicted to be the most significant in Asia-Pacific (APAC). This is because India, China, and Japan are three of the largest automobile markets globally. A large number of auto giants are based in APAC, such as Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, and Suzuki; further, the region is also home to the manufacturing plants of European and North American automakers, including Ford, BMW, Volkswagen, and Daimler. Additionally, several non-APAC automakers are signing pacts with regional OEMs for automobile production. For instance, in April 2017, Volkswagen signed an agreement with India-based Tata Motors to manufacture vehicles for India and other nations.
It is developments like these, which would lead to an even higher automobile production in APAC, which would, in turn, result in a rising demand for OEM coatings.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Layer
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Technology
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user
1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
1.3.6 Analysis Period
1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.7.1 Volume
1.3.7.2 Value
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Layer
4.1.1.1 Electrocoat
4.1.1.2 Primer
4.1.1.3 Basecoat
4.1.1.4 Clearcoat
4.1.2 By Technology
4.1.2.1 Water-borne coatings
4.1.2.2 Solvent-borne coatings
4.1.2.3 Powder coatings
4.1.2.4 UV-cured coatings
4.1.3 By Application
4.1.3.1 Metal parts
4.1.3.2 Plastic parts
4.1.4 By End-user
4.1.4.1 Light vehicle OEM
4.1.4.2 Commercial vehicle OEM
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trend
4.3.1.1 Development of Powder Coatings
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Technological Advancements and Innovation
4.3.2.2 Growth Potential of Automotive Industry in Developing Countries
4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Hazardous Impact of Solvent-Borne Coatings
4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in Automotive Sector
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Layer
5.2 By Technology
5.3 By Application
5.4 By End-user
5.5 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
10.3 List of Other Players
10.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players
10.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.4.2 Product Launches
10.4.3 Facility Expansions
10.4.4 Other Developments
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1 BASF SE
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
11.1.3 Key Financial Summary
11.2 Merck Group
11.3 CHT Group
11.4 HMG Paints Limited
11.5 PPG Industries Inc.
11.6 Axalta Coating Systems
11.7 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
11.8 AkzoNobel N.V.
11.9 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
11.10 The Sherwin-Williams Company
