Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market value to increase by $ 27.63 Bn during 2021-2025 | Increase in electronic content in vehicles to drive Growth | Technavio
May 31, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 27.63 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market to register a CAGR of over 17%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
This automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market report offers a detailed analysis on the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in electronic content in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Allied Services
- OBD Port
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market size
- Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market trends
- Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market industry analysis
The shift in focus from OBD hardware to OBD software is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, an increase in cost for integration of telematics is may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Allied services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OBD port - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autel Intelligent Technology Co.
- Continental AG
- Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.)
- DENSO Corp.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Innova Electronics Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
SOURCE Technavio
