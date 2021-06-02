Automotive on-board power inverter market to grow by USD 51.38 million through 2025 | Impacts of Drivers and Challenges | Technavio

The automotive on-board power inverter market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market Participants:

Cobra

Cobra offers automotive on-board power inverter such as Cobra PRO 3000W, Cobra POWER 500W, and other inverters.

COTEK Electronic Ind. Co. Ltd.

COTEK Electronic Ind. Co. Ltd. offers automotive on-board power inverter such as SL-2000, SP-700, and other inverters.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. offers automotive on-board power inverter such as hybrid inverter with various features such as High Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance to minimize the radiation of electromagnetic noise, ease of installation, and ease of vehicle packaging.

Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive on-board power inverter market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Car



LCVs

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The automotive onboard power inverter market is driven by the need to stay connected during long-distance journeys. In addition, the growing focus of automotive OEMs on efficient power management is expected to trigger the automotive on-board power inverter market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

