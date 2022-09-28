Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market: 35% growth to originate in North America

Sep 28, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automotive paddle shifter system market between 2021 and 2026 is 9.01 billion units. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the automotive components and accessories companies manufacturing automotive paddle shifter systems, revenue generated from replacement and upgrades, the average life of auto components, replacement rates, and new vehicle sales among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Sample Report
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
The market is driven by the increasing demand for automatic transmission systems in vehicles. The demand for vehicles with automatic transmission systems is on the rise owing to their easy drivability. They are convenient to drive in traffic and provide better driving comfort. Their growing demand is encouraging automakers to bring in the technological shift from manual to automatic transmissions in their vehicles. Paddle shifters come as a standard fitment in most top variant automatic transmission vehicle models. Thus, with the growing adoption of vehicles with automatic transmission systems, the demand for paddle shifters is expected to increase during the forecast period.
In addition, the increasing use of paddle shifters in Tiptronic-type transmission systems will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high penetration of manual transmission systems in APAC and Europe will challenge market growth.
The automotive paddle shifter system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH.
The competitive scenario provided in the automotive paddle shifter system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here
- By application, the market is classified into passenger cars and LCVs.
- The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high penetration of paddle shifter systems in passenger cars owing to the high number of vehicle enthusiasts who prefer the experience of a manual transmission to their automatic transmission vehicles.
- By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
- North America will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth will come from this region during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increased preference for sports sedans, muscle cars, and high-performance vehicles.
|
Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
9.01 bn units
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.36
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application (million units)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (million units)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 EDELBROCK LLC
- Exhibit 89: EDELBROCK LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 90: EDELBROCK LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: EDELBROCK LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Geartronics Ltd
- Exhibit 92: Geartronics Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Geartronics Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Geartronics Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.5 GSK InTek Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: GSK InTek Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: GSK InTek Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: GSK InTek Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hewland Engineering Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: Hewland Engineering Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Hewland Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Hewland Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Holinger Engineering
- Exhibit 101: Holinger Engineering - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Holinger Engineering - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Holinger Engineering - Key offerings
- 10.8 Powertrain Control Solutions LLC
- Exhibit 104: Powertrain Control Solutions LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Powertrain Control Solutions LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Powertrain Control Solutions LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pro Shift Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Pro Shift Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Pro Shift Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Pro Shift Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Shiftec Leamington Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Shiftec Leamington Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Shiftec Leamington Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Shiftec Leamington Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 TECHART Automobildesign GmbH
- Exhibit 116: TECHART Automobildesign GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 117: TECHART Automobildesign GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: TECHART Automobildesign GmbH - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 122: Research methodology
- Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 124: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations
