Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market: 35% growth to originate in North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive paddle shifter system market between 2021 and 2026 is 9.01 billion units. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the automotive components and accessories companies manufacturing automotive paddle shifter systems, revenue generated from replacement and upgrades, the average life of auto components, replacement rates, and new vehicle sales among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The market is driven by the increasing demand for automatic transmission systems in vehicles. The demand for vehicles with automatic transmission systems is on the rise owing to their easy drivability. They are convenient to drive in traffic and provide better driving comfort. Their growing demand is encouraging automakers to bring in the technological shift from manual to automatic transmissions in their vehicles. Paddle shifters come as a standard fitment in most top variant automatic transmission vehicle models. Thus, with the growing adoption of vehicles with automatic transmission systems, the demand for paddle shifters is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing use of paddle shifters in Tiptronic-type transmission systems will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high penetration of manual transmission systems in APAC and Europe will challenge market growth.

Company Profiles

The automotive paddle shifter system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive paddle shifter system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into passenger cars and LCVs.

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high penetration of paddle shifter systems in passenger cars owing to the high number of vehicle enthusiasts who prefer the experience of a manual transmission to their automatic transmission vehicles.

Market Segmentation by Region

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . North America will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth will come from this region during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increased preference for sports sedans, muscle cars, and high-performance vehicles.

Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2022-2026 9.01 bn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application (million units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 EDELBROCK LLC

Exhibit 89: EDELBROCK LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: EDELBROCK LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: EDELBROCK LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Geartronics Ltd

Exhibit 92: Geartronics Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 93: Geartronics Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Geartronics Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 GSK InTek Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: GSK InTek Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: GSK InTek Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: GSK InTek Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hewland Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Hewland Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Hewland Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Hewland Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Holinger Engineering

Exhibit 101: Holinger Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 102: Holinger Engineering - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Holinger Engineering - Key offerings

10.8 Powertrain Control Solutions LLC

Exhibit 104: Powertrain Control Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Powertrain Control Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Powertrain Control Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Pro Shift Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Pro Shift Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Pro Shift Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Pro Shift Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shiftec Leamington Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Shiftec Leamington Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Shiftec Leamington Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Shiftec Leamington Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 TECHART Automobildesign GmbH

Exhibit 116: TECHART Automobildesign GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: TECHART Automobildesign GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: TECHART Automobildesign GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

