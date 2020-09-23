Automotive Paint Additives Market to Garner $5.63 Bn, Globally, at a CAGR of 7.0%, by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Automotive Paint Additives Market by Type (Blending Solvents, Flow Enhancers, Fisheye Eliminator, and Other), Application (Automotive Decorative Paint, Automotive Antirust Paint, Automotive Fire-retardant Paint, and Other), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global automotive paint additives industry was pegged at $3.29 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $5.63 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in automobile production, rise in demand for eco-friendly products, and innovative automotive paints additives have augmented the growth of the global automotive paint additives market. Whereas, increase in prices of raw materials restrains the market growth. On the other hand, production of eco-friendly and cost-effective automotive paints additives are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 Scenarios:

The strict measures enacted by governments in various regions to control the spread of Coronavirus globally, have restricted the production of paints and additives.

Eventually, the demands for coatings effectively collapsed due to the restrictive stay-at-home policies.

The fisheye eliminator segment to maintain the lion's share by 2026-

Based on type, the fisheye eliminator segment dominated the market in 2018, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. Fisheye eliminator is used to prevent fisheye which is a small crater/hole on the surface that is surrounded by ring of paint and increase the gloss, which drives the growth of the market. On the other hand, the flow enhancers segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Flow enhancers is added to acrylic color to improve its flow, reduce viscosity, and are ideal for achieving smooth coverage, especially for covering large area of surface, which drives the growth of the market.

The automotive decorative paint segment to dominate the market in 2018-

Based on application, the automotive decorative paint segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. As they are used for improving the aesthetics of the automobile, which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the automotive fire-retardant paint segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Fire-retardant paint are used for coating the surface of vehicle to avoid spread of fire in case of fire in the surrounding, and is one of the efficient measures to prevent fire spreading rapidly, which drives the growth of the segment.

North-America contributed for largest market share in 2018-

Region-wise, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Expansion of business by incorporating new manufacturing plants by leading automotive paint additives companies and initiatives taken by automobile companies to improve the quality of automotive paints additives so as to reduce the environmental impact, which drives the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in between 2019 to 2026. Numerous paint additives have been introduced by players operating in the region due to the increased automobile production and rise in demand for long-lasting paints for vehicles, which augments the growth of the market.

Major market players

PPG

Akzo Nobel N.V

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company, LLC

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Clariant

Solvay

The Sherwin-Williams

