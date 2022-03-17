Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% by 2026 | Growing in Innovations in Glass Technology to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports



Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automotive panoramic sunroof market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global automotive panoramic sunroof market growth is the growth in innovations in glass technology that assist sunroof glassmakers in creating several types of glasses. These glasses such as tempered glass, laminated glass, and green glass protect from UV radiation. For instance, Mercedes-Benz gives a panoramic Vario-roof with magic sky control to the SLK model, which creates a comfortable ambiance inside the car. Furthermore, this technology takes advantage of creative new glass characteristics, such as translucent or darker glass, to provide an open-air experience during chilly weather and prevent direct sunlight by providing a refuge of shades. Moreover, Webasto's new unique solar sunroof, in conjunction with the novel convertible panoramic sunroof utilized in the Volkswagen Eos, enables flexibility to regulate natural light better. Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global automotive panoramic sunroof market growth are the high integration and maintenance costs. A sunroof can leak or cease operating for various causes, including defective motors, faulty tracks, and cracked or chipped glass. Rain sensors, power-operated sliding glass panels, aluminum or plastic handles, and other accessories are less expensive than steel or carbon fiber. These components are combined onto a single plate, which contributes to the overall weight of the sunroof. In addition, they need frequent maintenance, which is expected to hamper the expansion of the global automotive panoramic sunroof market during the forecast period.

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

SUV



Sedan And Hatchbacks



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The automotive panoramic sunroof market share growth by the SUV segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant growth in the demand for convenience and safety features in the SUV segment will be driving the adoption of the panoramic sunroof in this segment in the coming years.

will be significant for revenue generation. The significant growth in the demand for convenience and safety features in the SUV segment will be driving the adoption of the panoramic sunroof in this segment in the coming years. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. US, Canada , China , Japan , Germany , and France are the key markets for the automotive panoramic sunroof market in APAC. Growing car customization trends and the presence of major automotive manufacturers, such as Hyundai-Kia, Tata Motors Limited, Lexus, and Toyota will facilitate the automotive panoramic sunroof market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive panoramic sunroof market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive panoramic sunroof market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive panoramic sunroof market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive panoramic sunroof market vendors.

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.29 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.29 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., BOS GmbH & Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, Fuyao Glass America, Inteva Products LLC, Webasto SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

