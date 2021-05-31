Automotive Parking Sensors Market to grow by USD 7.28 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
The automotive parking sensors market is set to grow by USD 7.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing demand for assisted parking systems, the decreasing risk to small children and other pedestrians while reversing vehicles, and the stringent government regulations regarding reversing safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Parking Sensors Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Ultrasonic Sensor
- Electromagnetic Sensors
- End-user
- OEM
- Aftermarket
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive parking sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, and Valeo SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Parking Sensors Market size
- Automotive Parking Sensors Market trends
- Automotive Parking Sensors Market industry analysis
Growing demand for assisted parking systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high replacement cost associated with parking systems may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive parking sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive parking sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive parking sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive parking sensors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive parking sensors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ultrasonic sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electromagnetic sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- CTS Corp.
- DENSO Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
