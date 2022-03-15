Automotive Part Die Casting Market Size To Accrue US$ 20.31 Bn globally By 2028: Industry Trends, Share, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

PUNE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Part Die Casting Market is slated to cross USD 20.31 Billion By 2028, as per new research study by Zion Market Research Private Limited. It earned USD 11.1 Billion in 2021 and will register CAGR of about 7.8% in 2022-2028. Additionally, growth of automotive part die casting market over forecast timespan is subject to increase in per capita income of middle-income groups along with rise in sale of passenger vehicles. In addition to this, automotive die casting components help automotive in weight reduction, thereby minimizing fuel emissions along with enhancing fuel efficiency. Eco-friendly features of product will steer market growth trends.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Automotive Part Die Casting Market- By Production Type (Squeeze Die-Casting, Semi-Solid Die-Casting, Pressure Die-Casting, and Vacuum Die-Casting), By Raw Material Type (Aluminum, Magnesium, and Zinc), By Application Type (Body Assemblies, Transmission Components, and Engine Components), By End-User (OEMs and Independent Manufacturers), and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: Overview

Increase in middle-income group population coupled with rise in standard of living in emerging countries as well as developed nations have resulted into surge in sale of passenger vehicles. This has resulted in humungous demand for automotive part die casting across globe. Reportedly, a die casting in automotive sector is a special tool that is utilized for cutting automotive parts in uniform shapes through use of a press. Product manufacturers prefer flexible die casting services that can suit original equipment manufacturer configuration set up along with meeting quality of products & volume output needs. Owing to launching of automated die casting production processes, the consumption of time in vehicle manufacture has come down drastically.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/automotive-part-die-casting-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

166 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Drivers: Surge in per capita income of population in emerging economies and rise in vehicle production will drive growth of automotive part die casting market. Need for reducing GHG emissions and focus on enhancing fuel efficiency will drive market trends.

Surge in per capita income of population in emerging economies and rise in vehicle production will drive growth of automotive part die casting market. Need for reducing GHG emissions and focus on enhancing fuel efficiency will drive market trends. Restraints: Fluctuations in raw material costs and negative impact of COVID-19 on sales of the product will impede growth of industry.

Fluctuations in raw material costs and negative impact of COVID-19 on sales of the product will impede growth of industry. Opportunities: With product playing a key role in weight reduction and need for effective designing as well as suppleness in creating complex components will open new growth avenues for automotive part die casting industry.

With product playing a key role in weight reduction and need for effective designing as well as suppleness in creating complex components will open new growth avenues for automotive part die casting industry. Challenges: Transportation activities are hit by COVID-19 pandemic and changes in policies of governments regarding product approval & dales post COVID conditions will impact demand-supply growth curvature and can pose a challenge to the business.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Automotive Part Die Casting Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/automotive-part-die-casting-market

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: Segmentation

Market is divided into production type, raw material type, application type, end-user, and vehicle type.

Based on different segments, automotive part die casting market is divided into production type, raw material type, application type, end-user, and vehicle type. On basis of production type, market is sectored into squeeze die-casting, semi-solid die-casting, pressure die-casting, and vacuum die-casting. Raw material type wise, automotive part die casting industry is divided into aluminum, magnesium, and zinc. In terms of application type, industry is segregated into body assemblies, transmission components, and engine components. Based on end-user, automotive part die casting sector is divided into automotive OEMs and Independent Manufacturers. In Vehicle type terms, the industry is sectored into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Automotive Part Aluminum Die Casting Segment To Contribute Majorly Towards Market Share By 2028

Mechanical features of the raw material as well as its thermal & electric conductivity will drive segmental surge.

Growth of segment over next six years is subject to its light weight and corrosion resistance properties of aluminum. In addition to this, mechanical features of the raw material as well as its thermal & electric conductivity will drive segmental surge. Apart from this, low density aluminum is required for die casting and hence finds massive application in automotive part die casting industry. Moreover, aluminum die casting method possesses high strength at extreme temperatures.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/automotive-part-die-casting-market

Vacuum Die-Casting To Lead Production Process Segment In 2022-2028

Rise in demand for vacuum die-casting in aluminum part die casting process is due to former's ability in manufacture of effective weldable vehicle products in comparison to other processes. Automotive products produced in this way are very big.

List of Key Players of Automotive Part Die Casting Market:

Consolidated Metco, Inc.

Endurance Technologies Limited

Rockman Industries

Ryobi Die-casting Inc.

Alcast Technologies

Dynacast

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Automotive Part Die Casting Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Automotive Part Die Casting Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.8% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Automotive Part Die Casting Market was valued approximately USD 11.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 20.31 billion by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. Rise in sale of passenger cars in countries such as Malaysia , India , China , and Indonesia will drive regional market trends.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Automotive Part Die Casting Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Automotive Part Die Casting Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Automotive Part Die Casting Market Industry?

What segments does the Automotive Part Die Casting Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automotive Part Die Casting Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 11.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 20.31 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Consolidated Metco, Inc., Endurance Technologies Limited, Rockman Industries, Ryobi Die-casting Inc., Alcast Technologies, Dynacast, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/559

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/automotive-part-die-casting-market

Breakthroughs Taking Place in Automotive Part Die Casting Industry:

In February 2021 , Endurance Technologies Limited – a key manufacturer of aluminum die casting products- based in Maharashtra, India opened its commercial product unit in Tamil Nadu in Country. The establishment is predicted to increase volume of production of aluminum die castings and will supply machine aluminum castings to firms such as Royal Enfield and Hyundai.

In December 2020 , a UK-based firm referred as Ryobi Aluminum Casting Limited declared that it secured a multi-million pound contract with a new transmission supplier in electrified drivetrains business. The deal is worth UK pound of 15 million yearly and is likely to produce nearly 1, 50,000 clutch & transmissions units annually for new hybrid automotive from 2023.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific To Dominate Automotive Part Die Casting Market Over 2022-2028

Growth of regional market over forecasting timespan is due to thriving automotive vehicle sector in countries such as China with massive vehicle production & sale. Rise in sale of passenger cars in countries such as Malaysia, India, China, and Indonesia will drive regional market trends.

Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market is segmented as follows:

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: By Production Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Squeeze Die-Casting

Semi-Solid Die-Casting

Pressure Die-Casting

Vacuum Die-Casting

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: By Raw Material Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Aluminum

Magnesium

Zinc

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: By Application Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Body Assemblies

Transmission Components

Engine Components

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

OEMs

Independent Manufacturers

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: By Vehicle Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Part Die Casting Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Automotive Part Die Casting Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/automotive-part-die-casting-market-to-accrue-revenue

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Recreational Vehicle Market : The global Recreational Vehicle Market accrued earnings worth approximately 55.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 130.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 10.3% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Recreational Vehicle Market accrued earnings worth approximately 55.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 130.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 10.3% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Metal Replacement Market : The Global Metal Replacement Market accounted for more than USD 164.65 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 318.57 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 8.62% from 2021 to 2028.

The Global Metal Replacement Market accounted for more than in 2020 and is expected to reach more than by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 8.62% from 2021 to 2028. Europe Automotive Subframe Market: The Europe Automotive Subframe Market accounted for USD 4,184 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,062 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries.

Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

3rd Floor, Mrunal Paradise, Opp Maharaja Hotel,

Pimple Gurav, Pune 411061, Maharashtra, India

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

SOURCE Zion Market Research