Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Passive Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive pedestrian protection system market by Technology (Passive and Active) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive pedestrian protection system market share growth by the passive segment will be significant for revenue generation The PPS that helps in ensuring the safety of pedestrians and vehicle is the passive PPS. A passive PPS generally consists of a sensor technology that scans the area. On detecting a pedestrian in the area, it immediately alerts the driver through the instrument cluster or heads up display in the vehicle. Currently, passive PPS are mostly found in mid-segment and luxury passenger cars. If compared to other independent systems in ADAS, passive PPS requires fewer components to be fully operational. Hence, the market is dominated by passive PPS during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market: Drivers

Rising number of pedestrian accidents helping the growth of PPS to drive growth

The rising number of pedestrian accidents helping the growth of PPS is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive pedestrian protection system market growth. The most frequent pedestrian injuries result in the lower or upper leg following an impact with a vehicle. If it is a low-velocity accident, then the injuries are largely restricted to the areas below the torso, where maximum injuries follow due to an impact with the ground or surrounding obstacles. If it is a high-velocity accident, there are high chances of a secondary impact with the upper bonnet. Due to the obvious incidence of upper-body injuries, it is paramount that passive PPS concentrate not only on minimizing the effect of the first impact, but also cushion against the secondary and tertiary impacts. Adding a safety system such as PPS would provide regular alerts to drivers to keep them and their vehicles out of potentially dangerous situations. These systems help in preventing vehicle accidents during tough situations and protect passengers from injuries and fatalities. Such advantages of PPS are driving the market growth.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market: Trends

Pedestrian protection airbags are a major trend

Pedestrian protection airbags are the key automotive pedestrian protection system market trend that is contributing to the market growth. There has been advocacy from safety agencies such as NCAP and country-specific government bodies, and general awareness among customers which has played a key role in increasing the adoption of safety features across vehicle classes. While Europe has well-established vehicle assessment tests such as the Euro NCAP, there has been a rise in safety solutions witnessing growth in the APAC region, primarily in developing countries. To that end, entry-level vehicle models in the region have seen a rise in onboard safety components including airbags, ABS, EPB, and other advanced braking components. Hence these factors help in boosting the demand for automotive pedestrian protection systems globally during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & trends - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Related Reports:

The automotive steering knuckle market share is expected to increase by USD 8.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 8.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%. The automotive diesel filter market share is expected to increase by USD 241.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 666.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, SUBARU Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volvo Car Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Passive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Active - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Active - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Active - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Active - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Active - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 89: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Aptiv Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Autoliv Inc.

Exhibit 94: Autoliv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Autoliv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Autoliv Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Autoliv Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 102: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 104: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mobileye Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Mobileye Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Mobileye Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Mobileye Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Valeo SA

Exhibit 126: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 129: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 131: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio