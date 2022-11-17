Automotive Plastics Market Trends and Forecast The global automotive plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive plastics market to 2027 by polymer (polypropylene, polyurethane, polyamide, PVC, ABS, polycarbonates, polyethylene, PMMA and other plastics), by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), by application (interior, exterior, under the hood and electrical components), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Automotive Plastics Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive plastics market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The global automotive plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials for OEMs to reduce vehicle weight in response to stringent government regulations on fuel economy.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Plastics Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of recycling technologies for plastics and replacement of PA 66 with cheaper and advanced PA 6.



Automotive Plastics Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that polyamides will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive plastics market by polymer, vehicle type, application, and region, as follows:



Automotive Plastics Market by Polymer [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Pounds) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Polypropylene

â€¢ Polyurethane

â€¢ Polyamide

â€¢ PVC

â€¢ ABS

â€¢ Polycarbonates

â€¢ Polyethylene

â€¢ PMMA

â€¢ Other Plastics



Automotive Plastics Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Pounds) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Passenger Cars

â€¢ Light Commercial Vehicles

â€¢ Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Plastics Market by Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Pounds) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Interior

â€¢ Exterior

â€¢ Under the Hood

â€¢ Electrical Components



Automotive Plastics Market by Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Pounds) for 2021]:

â€¢ Interior

o Seating

o Dashboard

o Trims

o Others

â€¢ Exterior

o Bumpers

o Trims

o Lightings

o Fuel systems

o Others

â€¢ Under the Hood

o Air intake manifolds

o Engine covers

o Rocker covers

o Front end module

o Fuel lines

o Other components

â€¢ Electrical Components



Automotive Plastics Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Pounds) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ US

â€¢ Canada

â€¢ Mexico

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Germany

â€¢ France

â€¢ Russia

â€¢ United Kingdom

â€¢ Italy

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ China

â€¢ Japan

â€¢ India

â€¢ South Korea

â€¢ Indonesia

â€¢ The Rest of the World

â€¢ Brazil

â€¢ Turkey

List of Automotive Plastics Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive plastics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive plastics companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ BASF

â€¢ Lyondellbassell

â€¢ Du Pont. Co

â€¢ Borealis AG

â€¢ Dow Chemicals

â€¢ Solvay

â€¢ DSM

â€¢ SABIC

â€¢ EXXON Mobil

â€¢ Arkema

Automotive Plastics Market Insights

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that passenger car segment will remain largest segment during the forecast period due to increasing plastic content per vehicle in emerging applications like oil pans, wheel rims, and battery trays.

â€¢ Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing use of plastic content per vehicle coupled with stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and to increase fuel efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of high vehicle production and gradually increasing plastic content per vehicle.

Features of the Global Automotive Plastics Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Global automotive plastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million pounds) shipment.

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive plastics market size by various segments, such as by polymer, vehicle type, application in terms of value and volume.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Global automotive plastics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by polymer, vehicle type, application, and regions for the global automotive plastics market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive plastics market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive plastics market size?

Answer: The global automotive plastics market is expected to reach an estimated $19.6 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive plastics market?

Answer: The automotive plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive plastics market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials for OEMs to reduce vehicle weight in response to stringent government regulations on fuel economy.

Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for automotive plastics?

Answer: Polyamides is the major segment by resin type for automotive plastics.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive plastics market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of recycling technologies for plastics and replacement of PA 66 with cheaper and advanced PA 6.

Q6. Who are the key automotive plastics companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive plastics companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which automotive plastics product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that passenger car segment will remain largest segment during the forecast period due to increasing plastic content per vehicle in emerging applications like oil pans, wheel rims, and battery trays.

Q8: In automotive plastics market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing use of plastic content per vehicle coupled with stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and to increase fuel efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of high vehicle production and gradually increasing plastic content per vehicle.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive plastics market by polymer (polypropylene, polyurethane, polyamide, PVC, ABS, polycarbonates, polyethylene, PMMA and other plastics), by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), by application (interior, exterior, under the hood and electrical components), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to automotive plastics market or related to automotive plastics companies, automotive plastics market share, automotive plastics market analysis, automotive plastics market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



