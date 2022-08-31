Automotive Power Window Motor Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.74% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Aisin Coro & Robert Bosch GmbH -Technavio

Aug 31, 2022, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive power window motor market size is set to grow by USD 5.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.74% according to Technavio. The automotive power window motor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. Aisin Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE, and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., HI LEX Corp., Inteva Products LLC, Jiangxi Dellsun Auto Motor Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., KUSTER Holding GmbH, Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Ningbo Hengte Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Co. Ltd., Standard Motor Products Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report.
Our automotive power window motor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Power Window Motor Market size
- Automotive Power Window Motor Market trends
- Automotive Power Window Motor Market industry analysis
- Drivers - The growing adoption of power window systems, increasing electrification in vehicles & production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - The possible malfunctions in power window motor markets, safety challenges in the power window systems & slowdown in the automotive industry will challenge the growth of the market.
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive power window motor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive power window motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive power window motor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive power window motor market vendors
- The wheel aligner equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 795.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%.
- The automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market share is expected to increase by USD 4.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.01%.
|
Automotive Power Window Motor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.06 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.36
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, The Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aisin Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE, and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., HI LEX Corp., Inteva Products LLC, Jiangxi Dellsun Auto Motor Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., KUSTER Holding GmbH, Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Ningbo Hengte Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Co. Ltd., Standard Motor Products Inc., and Valeo SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
