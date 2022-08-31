Automotive Power Window Motor Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.74% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Aisin Coro & Robert Bosch GmbH -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive power window motor market size is set to grow by USD 5.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.74% according to Technavio. The automotive power window motor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. Aisin Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE, and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., HI LEX Corp., Inteva Products LLC, Jiangxi Dellsun Auto Motor Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., KUSTER Holding GmbH, Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Ningbo Hengte Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Co. Ltd., Standard Motor Products Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report .

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automotive power window motor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing adoption of power window systems, increasing electrification in vehicles & production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities.

The growing adoption of power window systems, increasing electrification in vehicles & production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The possible malfunctions in power window motor markets, safety challenges in the power window systems & slowdown in the automotive industry will challenge the growth of the market.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive power window motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive power window motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive power window motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive power window motor market vendors

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aisin Corp.

Exhibit 89: Aisin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aisin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 93: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 102: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 General Motors Co.

Exhibit 107: General Motors Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: General Motors Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: General Motors Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: General Motors Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: General Motors Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Inteva Products LLC

Exhibit 112: Inteva Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Inteva Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Inteva Products LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Mitsuba Corp.

Exhibit 119: Mitsuba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Mitsuba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Mitsuba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Mitsuba Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Valeo SA

Exhibit 128: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 131: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

