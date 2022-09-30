Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2026, High Demand For Automotive Switches to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Power Window Switch Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive power window switch market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high need for automotive switches resulting from the rising demand for passenger cars and CVs is one of the main drivers behind the growth of the worldwide automotive power window switch business. The need for automotive switches has increased as vehicles become more electrified since these switches are employed in the HVAC controls, power window buttons, and steering wheels.

The automotive switch market in North America, Europe, and APAC is being driven by the expanding automobile markets in these continents. To obtain access to futures markets, many international automakers are collaborating with local automakers in developing nations. These elements will fuel market expansion during the course of the projection period. However, factors such as increasing cost pressure on automotive part manufacturers will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Changzhou GlobalTone Electronics Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Kinetic Communications Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co. KG, LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd., Marquardt GmbH, Minda Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

General Motors Co.: The company offers an automotive power window switches module that processes the switch input signal and controls the motor.

The company offers an automotive power window switches module that processes the switch input signal and controls the motor.

Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd.: The company offers automotive power window switches for Mercedes Benz , Porsche Cayenne, Chevrolet Impala, Peugeot 307, Dodge Charger, and more.

The company offers automotive power window switches for , Porsche Cayenne, Chevrolet Impala, Peugeot 307, Dodge Charger, and more.

Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers mechatronic modules, switch panels and switches, and electronic control units.

The company offers mechatronic modules, switch panels and switches, and electronic control units.

LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd.: The company offers automotive power window switches with high durability and security features.

The company offers automotive power window switches with high durability and security features.

Minda Industries Ltd.: The company offers auto components including electrical parts and their accessories, and ancillary services.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here .

Related Reports

Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers market share is expected to increase by USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.37%.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography -2022-2026: The protective motorbike riding gear market share is expected to increase by USD 3.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%.

Automotive Power Window Switch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Changzhou GlobalTone Electronics Co. Ltd., ER.GI. Srl, General Motors Co., Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Kinetic Communications Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co. KG, LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd., Marquardt GmbH, Minda Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Nu Relics Power Windows LLC, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyodenso Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 General Motors Co.

Exhibit 89: General Motors Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: General Motors Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: General Motors Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: General Motors Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: General Motors Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Minda Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Minda Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Minda Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Minda Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 103: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 108: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 111: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Standard Motor Products Inc.

Exhibit 113: Standard Motor Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Standard Motor Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Standard Motor Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Valeo SA

Exhibit 122: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio