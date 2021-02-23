Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Production of Bigger Engine Vehicles to Emerge as Key Driver | Technavio

The production of bigger engine vehicles is increasing because downsized engines give rise to higher engine temperatures and lead to increased amounts of emissions. Bigger engines have higher value powertrain cooling systems that ensure absolute control over powertrain temperature. Downsized engines have a higher risk of being non-compliant with emission norms than bigger engine vehicles. For instance, Volkswagen, Renault, and General Motors have canceled the production of certain models of downsized engine vehicles in 2019 in favor of bigger engine vehicles. This factor will increase the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the high dependence on internal combustion engine vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market: High dependence on internal combustion engine vehicles

Automotive powertrain cooling systems are mainly used in internal combustion engines as they produce massive amounts of heat, which needs an efficient cooling system to prevent overheating. Internal combustion engines are highly preferred, especially in emerging countries, as high prices of electric and hybrid vehicles drive the demand for gasoline-and diesel-engine vehicles. This is expected to drive the automotive powertrain cooling system market during the forecast period. Increased preference for road transport of freight is also driving the preference for commercial vehicles rather than electric and hybrid vehicles. Hence, increased dependence on internal combustion engines is assured to drive the automotive powertrain cooling system market during the forecast period.

"Increased preference for road transport of freight and increased dependence on internal combustion engines will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market: Major Vendors

This report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

DENSO Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive powertrain cooling system market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive powertrain cooling system market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the brazen copper to replace aluminum in powertrain cooling systems.

