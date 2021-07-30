Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market to grow by $ 2.69 Bn during 2021-2025 | A&D Company Ltd. and AKKA Technologies SE Emerge as Major Vendors | Technavio

The automotive powertrain testing services market report offers a comprehensive analysis on the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the increasing vehicle population as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The automotive powertrain testing services market is segmented by Type (ICE powertrain and Hybrid and electric powertrain) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive powertrain testing services market covers the following areas:

Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Sizing

Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Forecast

Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

A&D Company Ltd.

AKKA Technologies SE

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

AVL List GmbH

FEV Group GmbH

HORIBA Ltd.

Industrieanlagen-Betriebsgesellschaft mbH

Intertek Group Plc

Ricardo Plc

thyssenkrupp AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Powertrain Type

Market segments

Comparison by Powertrain Type

ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Powertrain Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

