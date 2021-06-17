Automotive Prognostics Market to witness $ 6.13 Billion growth at 26% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH are some of the major market participants.

The maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics systems and the increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Prognostics Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Aftermarket



OEMs

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive prognostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Prognostics Market size

Automotive Prognostics Market trends

Automotive Prognostics Market industry analysis

The growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost associated with telematics services exert pressure on the adoption of prognostics system may threaten the growth of the market.

Request a Free Sample Report

Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive prognostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive prognostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive prognostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive prognostics market vendors

