Automotive Radar Comparison Report 2018: Description of Each Component and Statistical Analyses

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Radar Comparison 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comparative technology study provides insights on technology data for radio-frequency (RF) chipsets and antenna boards in radar systems. The report includes the study of fifteen radar systems from several OEMs, including Continental, Veoneer, ZF, Valeo, Bosch, Aptiv, Denso and Ainstein.

With teardowns of a large variety of radar, we have extracted and analyzed the main RF chipsets and also, we have sectioned the RF boards. All in order to show the various OEM technical and economic choices and give an overview of the market. Market shares differ depending on the frequency and the application. At 24 GHz, STMicroelectronics and Infineon share the leadership. At 77 GHz, Infineon leads the way and NXP follows.

The report includes a description of each component and statistical analyses for most radar systems focusing on the RF board. Moreover, we compare the costs of the main systems to explain OEM choices and supplier preferences. The main board analyses along with the full Bills-of-Materials (BOMs) and system costings are not covered in this report.

In the next few years, autonomous driving will become reality. To achieve this innovation, the number of vision technologies have increased to provide functionality and safety to drivers and passengers. Among the vision technologies, radar systems are the best-established and most secure technology, introduced in 2000 with Short Range Radar (SRR) systems, dedicated to blind spot or line crossing detection.

Today vehicles from several suppliers offer level 3' automation, where drivers are on standby but can be hands-off for periods of time, integrating around five radar systems. These include SRR and Long-Range Radar (LRR), providing emergency breaking or Adaptive Cruise Control.

To track how the technology is evolving and see what's coming in the future, now is the perfect time to investigate every player and compare radar original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), module suppliers and current technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Company Profiles

Veoneer, Bosch, Continental, APTIV, Denso, ZF/TRW, Valeo

3. Module History - 24GHz and 77GHz



4. Radar Module - Market Analysis



5. 24 GHz Physical Analysis

Continental SRR2-A, SRR3-A, Veoneer NB24BS, TRW AC100, Valeo MBHL2

6. 77 GHz Physical Analysis

Continental ARS4 -A, Bosch MRR, LRR4, Veoneer MMRV1, APTIV SRR2, RACAM, SRR3, Denso DNMW008, Ainstein K-77

7. 79 GHz Physical Analysis

Ainstein T-79

Physical Analyses - Methodology



Module Assembly



Views and Dimensions



Package Opening



Main ICs

RF Boards

Views, Dimensions and RF Chipsets



Routing Overviews, Main Block IDs



MMIC Openings and Main Block IDs



Rx and Tx Path



Antennas Views and Dimensions



Board Cross-Sections: SEM View and EDX Analysis

8. RF Board Cost Comparison

Module Size and Complexity

Board Size and Complexity

RF Design and Chipset

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8sqbdx/automotive_radar?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

