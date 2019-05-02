Automotive Radar Market - Initiatives to Reduce Road Fatality Rate Prompting Global Adoption of Automotive Radar, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is important to know that, automotive radar technology is chiefly deployed to assist drivers make capable decisions during the course of travel and transportation. According to Fact.MR study, the increasing count of road accidents, fatalities and casualties happening around the world, a majority of governments have stressed majorly to the implementation of regulatory initiatives including the adoption of automotive radar. This assessment is titled 'Automotive Radar Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking Global Market insights 2017 to 2022', which clearly acquaints the reader about the changing trends and innovations expected to impact the global automotive radar market in the near future.

According to this report, the global automotive radar market is likely to represent revenue shares exceeding US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2022. The assessment focusing on the automotive radar market presents an all-inclusive valuation of the global automotive radar market together with actionable insights to companies operating in the automotive radar market space. Readers can access precise information associated to vital market factors including market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth, market impact factors, cost structure, supply chain, competitive assessment and a lot more.

Concentration on Next-gen Smart Radar Systems Set to Influence Automotive Radar Market

With the active push towards smart radar and artificial intelligence (AI), the industry is observing a transformation towards a new group of radar platform. These changes are likely to deliver a major steer to the autonomous driving space. Over the years, LIDAR (Light Imaging Detection and Ranging) and cameras have acquired a significant spot in the automotive mechanism; however, automotive radar tends to stand superior due to its exclusive capability of operating for long-range object detection regardless of extreme climatic conditions or unfavorable road structure.

Europe's Drive to Deploy Automotive Radar Receives Global Recognition

The EU (European Union) quite recently prompted a regulatory framework directing on road safety which has empowered European roads to become the safest as compared to the global setup. It has been observed, Europe's automotive industry endures to encourage the deployment of automotive radar with increasing efforts to popularize automated driving technology. With all such initiatives being actively handled, it is believed Europe will continue to act as an important regional space for the automotive radar market in the coming years. Following European footsteps, several governments have introduced legislations and regulatory standards for facilitating zero-fatality objective on roads.

Competitive Scenario

As the report concludes, readers can access in-depth knowledge about the different players operating in the global market for automotive radar. Some of the major names mentioned in the report are Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Denso Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Autoliv, Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The competitive landscape is carefully discoursed and focuses on factors such as company overview, key developments, SWOT analysis, product overview and key financials.

