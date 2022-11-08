Automotive Radiator Fan Market size to grow by 12.49 Bn Units; Passenger Cars Segment to have a significant market share - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Radiator Fan Market by Application (Passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market 2022-2026

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the market is analyzed across segments such as Passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs. In 2021, the passenger cars segment occupied a majority share of the global automotive radiator fan market. The automotive radiator fan is an integral component of the engine compartment of a vehicle. Many manufacturers of passenger cars are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants. Therefore, the expansion plans by end-users can also drive the sales of radiator fans during the forecast period. Hence, the increasing demand for passenger cars will create a proportional growth opportunity for the global automotive radiator fan market.

Key Vendors in the Market:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides information on various vendors including,

BorgWarner Inc.: The company offers automotive radiator fans such as polymer cooling fans and Visctronic fan drives.

The company offers automotive radiator fans such as polymer cooling fans and Visctronic fan drives. Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG: The company offers automotive radiator fans such as cooling fan module.

The company offers automotive radiator fans such as cooling fan module. Denso Corp.: The company offers automotive radiator fans such as engine cooling modules.

The company offers automotive radiator fans such as engine cooling modules. Faurecia SE: The company offers automotive radiator fans such as Radiator fan modules.

The company offers automotive radiator fans such as Radiator fan modules. Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd: The company offers automotive radiator fans such as CFM L Airpower 15 to 100 watts.

The company offers automotive radiator fans such as CFM L Airpower 15 to 100 watts. Air International Thermal Systems Inc.

Bergstrom Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Flexxaire Inc.

Horton Holding Inc.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the production shift to low-cost countries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing adoption of EVs will challenge market growth.

Automotive Radiator Fan Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 3.84% Market growth 2022-2026 12.49 bn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air International Thermal Systems Inc., Bergstrom Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Delta Electronics Inc., Denso Corp., Faurecia SE, Flexxaire Inc., Horton Holding Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Multi-Wing International AS, Nidec Corp., NRF BV, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Shanghai Ri Yong-Jea Gate Electric Co. Ltd., SPAL Automotive Srl, SUNONWEALTH ELECTRIC MACHINE INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and MAHLE GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

