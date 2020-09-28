Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 361 Million by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global automotive rear seat entertainment (RSE) market report.

The global automotive rear seat entertainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Boosted by the growing demand in developed countries such as the US and the UK, the global automotive rear seat entertainment system market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% in terms of revenue during the period 2019−2025. The passenger car segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025 propelled by the healthy demand during the forecast period. The overhead systems segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 11% as a majority of existing fleets with legacy DVD entertainment system are shifting towards replacement. The growing adoption of luxury lifestyle in Europe , the market in this region is likely to generate immense opportunities for vendors under premium vehicle. The Europe rear sear entertainment market is expected to reach over $130 million by 2025. Explore opportunities for growth in India's rear seat entertainment system market as the country is projected to rise at a CAGR of more than 11% during 2019-2025 due to the growing demand for compact SUVs, sedans, and luxury vehicles.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, vehicle, and sales channel

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 14 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/automotive-rear-seat-entertainment-market

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market – Segmentation

The premium RSE systems segment is likely to observe growth on account of increased consumer focus on luxurious and premium cars. As measurable luxury options in automobiles are growing, market tastes change from sedan to SUVs, with increased disposable incomes boosting the competition for luxury cars and car entertainment across the world.

Headrest monitor systems are one of the popular choices among end-users in the automotive rear seat entertainment market. This segment constituted over 40% market share in revenue in 2019. Vendors are also offering upgraded monitors to enable high-definition audio and video content delivery and viewing.

The global automotive market was driven by the rapid electrification of engine components and the promotion of sustainable technologies by governments globally. Meanwhile, strategic partnerships between suppliers and OEMs are helping to reduce operational costs endured by OEMs. Services and diagnostics sectors in the aftermarket segment are expected to witness higher growth.

Segmentation by Product

Headrest Monitor Systems

Overhead Systems

Plug and Play Systems

Segmentation by Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Premium Cars



Compact Cars



Mini Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Buses



Trucks

Segmentation by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market – Dynamics

Consumer confidence plays a key role in the growth of a sector. An increase in global consumer confidence is expected to spur growth in the global automotive RSE system market during the forecast period. The rise in consumer disposable income is increasing expenditure on consumer comfort, which, in turn, is boosting the market for RSE system. The phenomenon of buying tech-savvy advanced cars in recent years has provided vast opportunities to RSE system. It is anticipated that the demand for luxury cars will drive the RSE system market. Considering the current economic climate, US automakers makers and dealers are planning for strong demand for consumer comfort accessories, which is considered to be a crucial time market. Beyond being an essential selling place where manufacturers are launching their latest products, many auto expos are being organized for buyers in the US.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Shift in Consumer Focus on Connected and Hybrid Cars

Rise in Opportunity Due to Autonomous Vehicle

Demand for Luxury Cars in APAC

Development in Industry 4.0 Infrastructure

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market – Geography

Europe, led by Germany, the UK and France. The demand for automotive RSE system in the European market is rising, while upgrades in cars for providing a better customer experience. Furthermore, Western European economies are witnessing maturing markets with product saturation due to low product differentiation. However, the new demand is expected to emerge from the Central and Eastern European countries.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/automotive-rear-seat-entertainment-market

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Alpine Electronics

HARMAN International

Panasonic

Pioneer

Other Prominent Vendors

Adayo (Sound Tech NZ Ltd.)

Aisin Seiki

Bose

Blaupunkt

Clarion

Denso

JVCKENWOOD

LG Electronics

Magnadyne Corporation

Myron & Davis

Robert Bosch

Sony

Visteon Corporation

Explore our automotive & mobility profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence