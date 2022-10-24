Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market to grow by USD 3.71 Bn by 2026, Market segmentation by Vehicle type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive rear-view mirror market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.71 billion at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period with 55% of the growth to originate from APAC.

Major Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market: Vendor Landscape

The global automotive rear-view mirror market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Vendors compete in terms of cost, value, inventiveness, standing, brand recognition, and distribution.

Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, FLABEG AUTOMOTIVE GLASS GROUP GMBH, GENTEX CORPORATION, Honda Lock Co., Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA LANG GMBH and CO.KG, Murakami Corporation, SL Corporation, and TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD. are a few of the major competitors in the market.

These suppliers cover a wide geographic area, have significant production facilities, and hold sizeable market shares. The market's rivalry is heightened by the high level of product differentiation among competitors. The extensive marketing strategies and launch of new products in the domain have routed a major strategy to address the demand from the end-user segments. Vendors are also expected to gain certifications for their products to gain consumer confidence and increase their market share during the forecasted period.

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Vehicle type

Passenger vehicles



The introduction of numerous additional features in automobiles is being driven by consumers' increased need for comfort and safety in passenger cars. The fast electrification of various passenger automobile components has also accelerated the introduction of new technologies that improve convenience, comfort, and safety. In the passenger automobile market, side-view dimming mirror use is additionally anticipated to rise throughout the course of the projection year.





It is anticipated that significant suppliers would use economies of scale to spread the auto-dimming side-view mirror technology to mid- and entry-level automobiles. As a result, this segment is expected to move toward mirrorless camera technology to replace traditional mirrors during the forecast period.



Commercial vehicles

Geography

APAC



The global market for vehicle rear-view mirrors is expanding at the quickest rate in APAC, which will help the region further solidify its position in the industry. The principal nations in the region are China , India , South Korea , and Japan . Automobile adoption in APAC is very high. Due to their prominent position, these vehicles have adopted the use of rearview mirrors.

, , , and . Automobile adoption in APAC is very high. Due to their prominent position, these vehicles have adopted the use of rearview mirrors.



Additionally, as compared to other regions during the projected period, the region's passenger car category is anticipated to grow more quickly, supporting market expansion. The use of advanced mirrors including auto-dimming, power-fold featured side-view mirrors, and mirrors with indicators is also anticipated to generate revenue as consumer preferences move from mileage to aesthetics and advanced features.



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market 2026: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive rear-view mirror market report covers the following areas:

One of the major market trends for automobile rear-view mirrors fostering market expansion is the incorporation of various technologies. A collision avoidance system's blind spot detection monitors the traffic directly behind and in front of the vehicle. The technology keeps the alert system active until the user's vehicle is in front of the vehicle in the neighboring lane. To monitor the area of the road behind and next to the user's vehicle, the system uses either radar or ultrasonic sensors as well as cameras on the back and sides of the vehicle. Such developments are a growing trend that will accelerate the market's expansion during the anticipated time frame.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burco Inc., Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, Gentex Corp., ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD., Konview Electronics Corp. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Minda Industries Ltd., Murakami Corp., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Sanjay Techno Products Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd, SL Corp., Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd., Valeo SA, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 89: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.4 Ficosa Internacional SA

Exhibit 94: Ficosa Internacional SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ficosa Internacional SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Ficosa Internacional SA - Key offerings

10.5 FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH

Exhibit 97: FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 100: Gentex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Gentex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Gentex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 108: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 113: MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 114: MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Murakami Corp.

Exhibit 116: Murakami Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Murakami Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Murakami Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 SL Corp.

Exhibit 119: SL Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: SL Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: SL Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

Exhibit 122: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 123: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

