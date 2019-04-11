Automotive Roof System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Roof System Market- Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive roof system at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive roof system market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive roof system during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive roof system market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed price trend analysis, government regulatory scenarios, value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive roof system market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the automotive roof system market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive roof system market, by segmenting it in terms of material, type, passenger vehicle type, sales channel, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive roof system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual type segments in all the regions.

The study includes company profiles of major players operating in the global market. Key players in the automotive roof system market include AAS Automotive s.r.o., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile GmbH., BOS Group, CIE Automotive, Covestro AG, GAHH, LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, JAC Products., Magna International Inc., THE HAARTZ CORPORATION, Valmet Automotive, and Webasto. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as competitive landscape, manufacturing footprint, company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive roof system is primarily driven by the rise in demand for eco-friendly vehicles.



The report provides the estimated market size of automotive roof system for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of automotive roof system has been provided in terms of revenue and volume.



Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, material, passenger vehicle type, sales channel, and regional segments of the automotive roof system market. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

We reviewed key players' product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d 'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.

The global automotive roof system market has been segmented into:

Automotive Roof System Market, by Type

Panorama Roof System

Sunroof System

Multi-optional Roof System

Solar Roof System

Convertible Roof System

Plain Roof System

Automotive Roof System Market, by Material

Aluminum

Steel

Polycarbonate

Others



Automotive Roof System Market, by Passenger Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle



Automotive Roof System Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Roof System Market, by Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U. K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

