Automotive seat control module market size to grow by 6.44 million units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive Analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive seat control module market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market, the parent market. The automotive seat control module market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global automotive seat control module market size is estimated to increase by 6.44 million units from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Seat Control Module Market 2023-2027

Global automotive seat control module market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive seat control module market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive seat control module market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive seat control modules in the market are Advanced Micro Electronics Co. Ltd., Continental AG, De Amertek Corp., Diodes Inc., Dorman Products Inc., Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Pektron Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG and others.

The global automotive seat control module market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the increasing popularity of luxury vehicles, emerging aftermarket players offering smart seat solutions, and long-distance traveling and increasing commuting time drive adoption of comfortable seats.

Vendor Offerings -

Continental AG: The company offers innovative seat comfort systems with temperature and comfort systems, which can be stored in memory

The company offers innovative seat comfort systems with temperature and comfort systems, which can be stored in memory De Amertek Corp.: The company offers seat module that can be used to adjust seat directions with multiple seat settings stored according to different drivers

The company offers seat module that can be used to adjust seat directions with multiple seat settings stored according to different drivers Diodes Inc.: The company offers DC motor-powered automotive systems for seat motors

The company offers DC motor-powered automotive systems for seat motors Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers automotive seat control, seat comfort, and seat control unit

The company offers automotive seat control, seat comfort, and seat control unit HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd.: The company offers multi-directional, HVAC, lumbar support seat control module

Global automotive seat control module market - Segmentation assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global automotive seat control module market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive seat control module market.

APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and high disposable incomes, the growing adoption of luxury vehicles, the rapid growth of commercial vehicles, technological advancements, the increasing number of automobile manufacturers, and the presence of global and local vendors all contribute to the regional market's growth. Furthermore, increased commercial vehicle sales and rising demand for car-sharing services would drive the growth of the APAC automotive seat control module market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Based on end-user, the global automotive seat control module market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

The market share growth of the OEM segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. OEM demand for vehicle seat control modules is rising due to the emphasis on enhancing wellness features. The need for automotive seat control modules is anticipated to rise dramatically as many OEMs work toward the creation of driverless vehicles. Furthermore, the development of smart chairs with massaging features will have a favorable impact on the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Global automotive seat control module market – Market dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increasing popularity of luxury vehicles is driving the automotive seat control module market. Consumer spending power has expanded globally as disposable income has increased. As a result, customer preference for luxury and premium vehicles has increased in both developed and developing countries. As a result, luxury automobile manufacturers are working on making their vehicles more appealing to consumers by incorporating autonomous driving technologies and occupant monitoring. People's increasing desire for luxury vehicles, as well as automobile manufacturers' increased emphasis on developing high-end passenger luxury vehicles with novel interiors, are driving up demand for seat control modules

Consumer spending power has expanded globally as disposable income has increased. As a result, customer preference for luxury and premium vehicles has increased in both developed and developing countries. As a result, luxury automobile manufacturers are working on making their vehicles more appealing to consumers by incorporating autonomous driving technologies and occupant monitoring. People's increasing desire for luxury vehicles, as well as automobile manufacturers' increased emphasis on developing high-end passenger luxury vehicles with novel interiors, are driving up demand for seat control modules Key Trend - The emergence of technologically advanced seat control modules is the primary trend in the market. Market vendors are working on incorporating modern technologies in vehicle seat control modules to improve occupant safety, comfort, and health. Continental, for example, offers sophisticated Seat Control Units to give passengers and drivers with a wide range of premium comfort and safety functions. Climate-controlled seats, memory seats, heated seats, and pneumatic seat systems are all functions of these units. Such vendor technological advances are positively impacting the growth of the worldwide automotive seat control module market.



Market vendors are working on incorporating modern technologies in vehicle seat control modules to improve occupant safety, comfort, and health. Continental, for example, offers sophisticated Seat Control Units to give passengers and drivers with a wide range of premium comfort and safety functions. Climate-controlled seats, memory seats, heated seats, and pneumatic seat systems are all functions of these units. Such vendor technological advances are positively impacting the growth of the worldwide automotive seat control module market. Major Challenge - The limitations associated with seat control modules is the major challenge impeding the market growth. Modern high-end vehicles typically include seat control modules to improve user comfort. Any technical issues or malfunctions with such sophisticated systems, however, could diminish the effectiveness of the power seat and hinder the adoption of seat control modules. Additionally, several modern automobiles include smartphone connectivity. Any unauthorized remote access obtained through hacking may restrict the control of internal car functions, including seating, which may harm the power seats. Such obstacles are predicted to limit the use of seat control modules. As a result, the worldwide seat control module market's growth would be hampered over the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive seat control module market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive seat control module market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive seat control module market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive seat control module market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive seat control module market vendors



Automotive Seat Control Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2023-2027 6.44 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Electronics Co. Ltd., Continental AG, De Amertek Corp., Diodes Inc., Dorman Products Inc., Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Pektron Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive seat control module market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive seat control module market 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 36: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user (million units)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application (million units)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Micro Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Advanced Micro Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Advanced Micro Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Advanced Micro Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 111: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.5 De Amertek Corp.

Exhibit 115: De Amertek Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: De Amertek Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: De Amertek Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Diodes Inc.

Exhibit 118: Diodes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Diodes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Diodes Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Diodes Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dorman Products Inc.

Exhibit 122: Dorman Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Dorman Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Dorman Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA

Exhibit 128: HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 129: HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.10 HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 135: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 138: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.12 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 140: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Leopold Kostal GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 145: Leopold Kostal GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Leopold Kostal GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Leopold Kostal GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

12.14 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 148: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Pektron Group Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Pektron Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Pektron Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Pektron Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 156: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 157: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.17 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 161: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 162: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 163: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 164: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

