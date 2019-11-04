Automotive Seat Market by Trim Material, Seat type, Vehicle Type, and Vehicle Energy Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Seat Market by Trim Material (Fabric, Synthetic Leather, and Genuine Leather), Seat type (Bucket Seat And Bench Seat), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Vehicle Energy Source (Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, and LPG): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025



Automotive seat is an important part in a vehicle as it provides comfort to the person who is driving. Moreover, these seats also offer a stylish look to a vehicle as they have ability to integrate various interior parts and different type of fabric materials. Furthermore, automotive seats are considered as one of the crucial components in vehicles as they are designed to support thighs, the buttocks, lower and upper back, and head support. They are usually made up of steel, aluminum, or mixed material.

The seats used in most of the passenger and light commercial vehicles have three main parts that include seat back, seat base, and head-rest. These components are usually constructed from foam to provide comfort to the rider. Furthermore, different type of trim, foam, and fabric materials are used by manufacturers to provide balancing comfort, support, safety, and recycling properties.

The automotive seat market is segmented based on seat type, vehicle type, vehicle energy source, trim material, and region. On the basis of seat type, the market is divided into bucket seat and bench seat. Depending on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. By trim material, the automotive seat market is fragmented into fabric, synthetic leather, and genuine leather. Based on vehicle energy source, it is divided into gasoline, diesel, electric, and LPG. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive seat market include Adient plc, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Faurecia, GENTHERM, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, NHK SPRING Co., Ltd., Tachi-s Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and TS Tech Co., Ltd.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive seat market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Trim Material

o Fabric

o Synthetic Leather

o Genuine Leather





By Seat Type

o Bucket Seat

o Bench Seat



By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle



By Vehicle Energy Source

o Gasoline

o Diesel

o Electric

o LPG



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



