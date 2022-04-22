Automotive Seat Massage System Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 556.08 Million| Continental AG and Champion Seat Systems are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The automotive seat massage system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on expanding the customer base and creating differentiated products to compete in the market. The market is dominated by a few well-established players that compete based on factors such as operational cost, innovation, price, and product quality. Some of the key market vendors are:

Adient Plc

Champion Seat Systems

Continental AG

Faurecia SA

InSeat Solutions LLC

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Lear Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Rostra Precision Controls Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Vendor offerings

Champion Seat Systems - The company offers a line of products such as seat massage kits.

The company offers a line of products such as seat massage kits. Continental AG - The company offers a line of products such as seat comfort systems, seat adjustment, heated and climate controlled seats, and pneumatic seat systems among others.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download a sample report

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global automotive seat massage system market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. This report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive seat massage system market during the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Massage System market trend

Development of holistic HMI seats



Vendors such as Continental and Faurecia have paved the way for holistic human interface seats. Such developments will improve the role of seats in automated vehicles, wherein drivers will be able to perform tasks without any manual effort. The development of holistic human-machine interface ( HMI ) seats will be a crucial factor driving the market for autonomous vehicles and a trend in the global automotive seat massage system market.

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America , APAC, and MEA. Germany and France are the key countries for the automotive seat massage systems in Europe . The incorporation of massaging seats in CVs will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. OEMs in Europe are focusing on the advanced comfort features for LCVs, which will drive the massage seat market in Europe during the forecast period. In addition, the governments of European countries are focused on reducing emission considerably, further pushing demand for LCVs over HCVs in the region, thereby driving the market in focus in the region.

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in , APAC, and MEA. and are the key countries for the automotive seat massage systems in . The incorporation of massaging seats in CVs will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. OEMs in are focusing on the advanced comfort features for LCVs, which will drive the massage seat market in during the forecast period. In addition, the governments of European countries are focused on reducing emission considerably, further pushing demand for LCVs over HCVs in the region, thereby driving the market in focus in the region. North America

APAC

South America

MEA

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the automotive seat massage system market.

Related Reports:-

Bus Infotainment System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Power Steering Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Do reach out to our analysts for a more customized report as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Automotive Seat Massage System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 556.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (11.43) Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adient Plc, Champion Seat Systems, Continental AG, Faurecia SA, InSeat Solutions LLC, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Rostra Precision Controls Inc., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adient Plc

Champion Seat Systems

Continental AG

Faurecia SA

InSeat Solutions LLC

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Lear Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Rostra Precision Controls Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio