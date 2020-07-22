Automotive Seatbelts Market to Cross USD 22.5 Bn by 2026; Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the automotive seatbelts market which estimates the market valuation for automotive seatbelts will cross US$ 22.5 billion by 2026. Increasing sales of passenger vehicles globally will surge demand for automotive seatbelts over the forecast spell.

Growing vehicle adoption across the globe will result in a surge in demand for automotive seatbelts over the forecast timeframe. Improving purchasing power along with easier financing alternatives plays a significant role in the sales growth of passenger vehicles. Further, stringent regulatory norms pertaining to automobile safety plays are driving the automotive seatbelts market growth.

Easier operation and increasing flexibility of 3-point seat belts will drive the segment penetration. High safety and suitability along with inertia-locking retractor mechanism will expand the segment share over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, these are proficient at minimizing fatalities for center rear-seat passengers in light commercial and passenger vehicles.

The rising demand for automotive seatbelts for HCVs is credited to the proliferating logistics industry across the globe. Moreover, stringent regulatory norms will play a major role in segment growth. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration mandated seat belts for drivers and passengers in HCVs, providing a positive outlook for industry expansion.

Automotive seatbelt buckles market will witness around 4.5% CAGR through 2026 owing to ongoing innovation in design i.e., from a simple three-piece component to a composite 10-piece assembly to improve holding the seat belts from another end during a road crash.

The automotive seatbelts aftermarket will witness over 3% CAGR through 2026 driven by a requirement for replacements or repairs of seat belts in case of any defects or breakdown. Additionally, cost-effective alternatives coupled with easier availability of spare parts and components based on vehicle models will expand the segment share over the forecast period.

Europe will showcase considerable growth in the size of the automotive seatbelts market from 2020 to 2026, owing to the compulsory adoption of seat belts for front and rear-seat passengers. Retrofit regulations in countries including Italy will boost regional penetration over the study timeframe. The development of seat belts in the region along with the proliferating vehicle sales will further support the product adoption.

Some major findings of the automotive seatbelts market report include:

Growing awareness regarding passenger safety globally will positively influence automotive seatbelts industry size.



Introduction of several regulations and awareness programs will support product adoption.



Product manufacturers are primarily focusing on innovation and technology advancement, as key strategies in the long run.

Prominent industry participants include Ashimori, Autoliv AB, BK Seat Belt Co. Ltd, GWR Co., Hyundai Mobis, Goradia Industries, Tokai Rika, Co, Ltd, Takata Corporation, ZF TRW, and Toyoda Gosei.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Automotive SeatBelts Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4.1 OEM

3.3.4.2 Aftermarket

3.3.5 End-users

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology Landscape

3.4.1 Seat belts Reminder System

3.4.2 Inflatable Seat Belt

3.4.3 Active Control Retractors

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.1.1 Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS)

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.2.1 Official Journal of the European Union

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.3.1 Motor Vehicle (Safety Seat belts) Rules

3.5.3.2 Australian Road Rules

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.4.1 Brazil Seat Belts Legislation

3.5.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5.5.1 New UAE Seat belts Law (UAE Traffic Law)

3.5.5.2 National Road Traffic Act (AARTO Act)

3.6 Pricing Analysis

3.6.1 Regional pricing

3.6.1.1 North America

3.6.1.2 Europe

3.6.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.1.4 Latin America

3.6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.6.2 Cost structure analysis, 2019

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers, by region

3.7.1.1 North America

3.7.1.1.1 Stringent government regulations pertaining to passenger safety

3.7.1.2 Europe

3.7.1.2.1 Advancements in automotive seat belt technologies

3.7.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.1.3.1 Increasing production and demand for passenger vehicles

3.7.1.4 Latin America

3.7.1.4.1 Rising commercial vehicles demand

3.7.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.7.1.5.1 Presence of large number of distributors

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Temporary closure of manufacturing facilities due to COVID-19

3.8 Innovation and sustainability

3.8.1 Smart Seat Belt

3.8.1.1 Intelligent Ignition System (IIS)

3.8.1.2 Attention Retention System (ARS)

3.8.2 Intelligent Seat Belt

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.11.1 Top Player Overview, 2019

3.11.2 Key Stakeholders

3.11.3 Strategy dashboard

3.12 PESTLE analysis

