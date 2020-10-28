Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Automotive Sensor Market by Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, Speed Sensors, and Gas Sensors) and Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Telematics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive sensor industry was estimated at $16.40 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $37.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in use of pressure sensors in the automotive industry, surge in demand for automotive sensors in hybrid and electric cars, and rise in use of custom designed electronics devices fuel the growth of the global automotive sensor market. On the other hand, high development cost of automotive sensors impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancement in the automobile industry and growing automotive sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario-

During the first phase of the lockdown, a number of regulations were imposed on the transportation sector and accordingly, there was a significant decline in the demand for automotive sensors from the automobile vertical.

Also, huge disruptions in the supply chain affected the market negatively.

However, with the government bodies across the world coming up with several relaxations, the global market is projected to go back to its stance soon.

The temperature sensor segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on type, the temperature sensor segment accounted for around one-fourth of the global automotive sensor market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its dominance till 2027, owing to rise in demand for self-propelled temperature sensor in the automotive industry. Simultaneously, the gas sensor segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. There has been a significant rise in the use of gas sensors in order to detect different types of harmful gases in the atmosphere. This factor has fueled the segment growth.

The powertrain segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on application, the powertrain segment contributed to around one-fourth of the global automotive sensor market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. This is attributed to its better fuel economy. The body electronics segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the study period. Increase in demand for high-end technologies such as collision avoidance, driver assistance, and premium audio systems drives the segment growth.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2019-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global automotive sensor market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% throughout the forecast period. Rapid growth of industrialization, low operating cost, and increase in population are some of the key factors responsible for the market growth in the region.

Key players in the industry-

DENSO Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

AUTOLIV INC

Continental AG

STMicroelectronics N.V

Valeo

Sensata Technologies

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive Company

NXP Semiconductor

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

SOURCE Allied Market Research