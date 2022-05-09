Automotive Silicones Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 Bn| Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions to boost market growth| Technavio

Application - Interior and exterior, engine and drivetrain, electrical systems, suspension systems, and others

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , South America , Middle East , and Africa

Vendor Insights

The Automotive Silicones Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BASF SE

CHT Germany GmbH

CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC

CSL Silicones Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

International Silicone Technologies

Kaneka Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Primasil Silicones Ltd.

Rogers Corp.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silicone Engineering Ltd.

Siltech Corp.

United Silicones Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 70% of the market's growth. The automotive silicones market in APAC is dominated by China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the increased usage of automobiles in China will aid the expansion of the automotive silicones market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Automotive Silicones Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The interior and exterior segments' share of the automotive silicones market will expand significantly. Automotive silicones are predicted to become more widely used in applications such as paint additives, seat belt lubricants, synthetic leather seats, and metre damping oil. Silicone elastomers are utilised in the automotive industry for bonding, sealing, and potting. Automobile silicones market expansion will be aided by the bonding and sealing of interior and exterior cosmetic pieces in automotive accessories.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the automotive silicones market is the rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission automobiles. Due to a growing consensus among governments and consumers to reduce emissions, there has been an increase in demand for electric vehicles. As a result, demand for EVs will rise during the predicted period. Furthermore, the use of silicones in the manufacture of automobile components helps to reduce vehicle weight, resulting in increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions of pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur dioxide.

However, one of the factors limiting the growth of the automotive silicones market is fluctuating raw material prices.

Automotive Silicones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, CSL Silicones Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Silicone Technologies, Kaneka Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Primasil Silicones Ltd., Rogers Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Silicone Engineering Ltd., Siltech Corp., United Silicones Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Interior and exterior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Engine and drivetrain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Electrical systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Suspension systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Elkem ASA

10.4 Evonik Industries AG

10.5 H.B. Fuller Co.

10.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

10.7 Kaneka Corp.

10.8 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

10.9 Primasil Silicones Ltd.

10.10 Rogers Corp.

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.12 Wacker Chemie AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

