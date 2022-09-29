Automotive Software Market 2026, Growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.70 Billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Software Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing need for unique in-car experiences is one of the main drivers propelling growth in the automotive software market. Whether seen from the perspective of the suppliers or the purchasers, the dynamics of the global automobile sector are changing quickly. The worldwide automotive software market is extremely competitive due to improvements in automotive technology and the rising percentage of automotive electronics in automobiles.

The ease of car ownership models, the growth of technology companies, and better economic conditions have all increased the level of competition in the automotive sector. Automotive manufacturers are being forced to offer distinctive characteristics in their product offers as a result of changing consumer needs. The global market for automotive software is being enabled by this.

However, factors such as rising complexity in software architecture leading to higher

production costs for OEMs and suppliers will challenge market growth. Request Free

Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The automotive software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Access Co. Ltd.: Automotive software solutions offered by the company includes ACCESS Twine for Car, NetFront HTML5 platforms for automotive, NetFront Browser NX Automotive Profile, and NetFront Living Connect for Connected Cars.

Automotive software solutions offered by the company includes ACCESS Twine for Car, NetFront HTML5 platforms for automotive, NetFront Browser NX Automotive Profile, and NetFront Living Connect for Connected Cars.

Adobe Inc.: The company offers legacy products and services that address diverse market opportunities including e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, and many more.

The company offers legacy products and services that address diverse market opportunities including e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, and many more.

Airbiquity Inc.: The company offers software and data management solutions, service management solutions, intelligent vehicle solutions, infotainment delivery solutions, safety and security solutions, EV solutions, and Choreo (platform).

The company offers software and data management solutions, service management solutions, intelligent vehicle solutions, infotainment delivery solutions, safety and security solutions, EV solutions, and Choreo (platform).

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers autonomous vehicle software, Android Automotive OS, and infotainment software solutions.

The company offers autonomous vehicle software, Android Automotive OS, and infotainment software solutions.

Continental AG: The company offers vehicle update software, data monetization software, digital communication software, and smart security solutions for automotive applications.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with

Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Smart Advisor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart advisor market share is expected to increase by USD 6.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22%.

Web Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The web analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.16%.

Automotive Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2022-2026 $10.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Application software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Middleware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Operating system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Safety system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infotainment and telematics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chassis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Access Co. Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Continental AG

Green Hills Software LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Siemens AG

Wind River Systems Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio