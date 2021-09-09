Automotive Solenoid Market worth $6.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Solenoid Market by Application (Body Control & Interiors, Engine Control & Cooling System, Safety, HVAC), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Truck, Bus), EV Type (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Valve Design, Function, Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Automotive Solenoid Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026.

The growth of this market is fueled by rising automation in vehicles and increased vehicle manufacturing in the emerging economies due to urbanization. The fact that solenoids are used in various automotive systems and features in every vehicle is expected to drive the market during the forecast.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Solenoid Market"

262 – Tables

63 – Figures

246 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145703142

Engine Control and Cooling System to hold the second-largest share in the Automotive Solenoid Market, by application type

The engine control and cooling system segment is estimated to dominate the market as these solenoids play a significant role in downsizing of the engine, enhancing fuel efficiency, and improving vehicle performance. Significant evolution in fuel economy and emission standards are expected to drive the demand for solenoid valves in the engine control and cooling system segment.

Passenger Cars: A promising market due to the significant global production volumes

In terms of value, the passenger cars segment is estimated to lead the global Automotive Solenoid Market during the forecast period. The global passenger car production is significant. This leads to the increasing demand for automotive solenoids for passenger car during the upcoming years. Asia Pacific is leading the passenger car production, thereby, leading the Automotive Solenoid Market for passenger cars.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145703142

Asia-Pacific: Largest market for Automotive Solenoid Market

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value and volume as the region is home to leading automotive component suppliers such as Denso, Nidec Corporation, and Mitsubishi, among others. Moreover, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered as major automotive manufacturing hubs, which is further expected to boost the Asia Pacific Automotive Solenoid Market. China is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific Automotive Solenoid Market with the largest market share during the forecast period. China is the world's largest vehicle manufacturer, which is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the automotive solenoids market in the country. Moreover, China has the potential to produce automotive components in large volumes at a lower cost, which provides it a competitive edge over other countries.

Major players profiled in the Automotive Solenoid Market report are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany, Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan, MAHLE Group (Germany), Johnson Electric (US), and BorgWarner (US).

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Range, Battery Type, Length of Bus, Power Output Type, Battery Capacity Type, Component Type, Autonomous Vehicles Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Component (Fuel Processor, Fuel Cell Stack, Power Conditioner, Air Compressor, Humidifier), Power Output, Hydrogen Fuel Stations, Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LCV, Truck, Bus), Operating Miles, Region - Global Forecast 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-solenoid-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-solenoid.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets