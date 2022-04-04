Automotive Steering Column Market - 68% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Passenger Cars Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Steering Column Market: Driver

Growing demand for electric power steering driving advanced steering column adoption to drive growth

The key factor driving the global automotive steering column market growth is the growing demand for electric power steering, which is driving advanced steering column adoption. Technology advances have helped steering systems in evolving from manual to EPS and steer-by-wire systems. The EPS system incorporates various components in the vehicle's steering column. For instance, Nexteer Automotive Corporations Column Assist EPS integrates various electronics such as motors, sensors, and the steering-assist mechanism with the steering column. In addition, as EPS makes vehicles highly fuel-efficient, thus, its adoption is increasing in passenger cars. The Tata Nano Twist manufactured by India-based Tata was one of the most affordable cars, from 2014 until 2018. When the company discontinued its production in 2018, the vehicle was fitted with EPS. Thus, the increasing adoption of EPS will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Steering Column Market: Challenges

Increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology to hamper the growth of the automotive steering column market

The key challenge to the global automotive steering column market growth is the increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology. The benefit of steer-by-wire technology includes better handling and safety. The steer-by-wire system also provides improved performance, reliability, and safety with reduced manufacturing and operating costs and better fuel economy. Japan-based INFINITI automaker offers SBW systems in Q-series vehicles, with Q50 being the most prominent one. SBW systems bring enhanced safety with reduced crash impact owing to fewer mechanical linkages and components as needed in the case of conventional steering systems. The elimination of mechanical linkages makes it easier for automakers to design and manufacture vehicles with left-hand and right-hand drives. This leads to simpler design in terms of reduced mechanical parts. Such factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Steering Column Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market research report segments the automotive steering column market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive steering column market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for passenger cars from emerging economies owing to factors such as the rise in disposable income will facilitate the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Automotive Steering Column Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.45 Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Coram Europe Srl, Fuji Autotech AB, Huhei Henglong Auto System Group, JTEKT Corp., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Mando Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NSK Ltd., Pailton Engineering Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Continental AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

