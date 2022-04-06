Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Potential Growth to Reach USD 8.81 Billion |71% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Passenger Cars

The passenger cars application segment will account for the largest automotive steering knuckle market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the significant increase in the production of passenger vehicles.

The passenger cars application segment will account for the largest automotive steering knuckle market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the significant increase in the production of passenger vehicles.

Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC

71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for automotive steering knuckle in APAC. The significant increase in the per-capita income high investment in infrastructure and industrial development will boost the demand for commercial vehicles, in turn, boosting the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. , , and are the key markets for automotive steering knuckle in APAC. The significant increase in the per-capita income high investment in infrastructure and industrial development will boost the demand for commercial vehicles, in turn, boosting the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Download FREE Sample to Know More about Each Contributing Segment

Automotive Steering Knuckle Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global automotive steering knuckle market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automotive steering knuckle market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive steering knuckle market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Steering Knuckle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BEINBAUER GROUP, Dorman Products Inc., FAGOR EDERLAN S. COOP., Farinia Group, Fengcheng Danyang Machinery Co.Ltd., Georg Fischer Corp., Happy Forgings Ltd., Kalyani Group, Kumar Autocast, Metalyst Forgings Ltd., Mobex Global, Ningbo Saipu Auto Steering System Co. Ltd., RIVOLTECH AUTO ENGG. PVT. LTD., Sandvik Coromant, Sarvagya Lifters Pvt. Ltd., Seco, Teksid S.p.A., TeraFlex Inc., The Sakthi Group, and TUNGALOY CORP. are some of the major market participants.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive steering knuckle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Vendors are offering innovative products to stay top-notch in the competition. For instance, BEINBAUER GROUP offers an automotive steering knuckle market that includes steering knuckle, bell hub, spring bracket, frame attachments, undercarriage parts, transmission parts.

View Report Outlook for Understanding the Strategic Initiatives from Each Vendor

Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering knuckle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive steering knuckle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive steering knuckle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering knuckle market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Steering Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Steering Column Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BEINBAUER GROUP, Dorman Products Inc., FAGOR EDERLAN S. COOP., Farinia Group, Fengcheng Danyang Machinery Co.Ltd., Georg Fischer Corp., Happy Forgings Ltd., Kalyani Group, Kumar Autocast, Metalyst Forgings Ltd., Mobex Global, Ningbo Saipu Auto Steering System Co. Ltd., RIVOLTECH AUTO ENGG. PVT. LTD., Sandvik Coromant, Sarvagya Lifters Pvt. Ltd., Seco, Teksid S.p.A., TeraFlex Inc., The Sakthi Group, and TUNGALOY CORP. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BEINBAUER GROUP

Exhibit 89: BEINBAUER GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 90: BEINBAUER GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BEINBAUER GROUP - Key offerings

10.4 Dorman Products Inc.

Exhibit 92: Dorman Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dorman Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Dorman Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Farinia Group

Exhibit 95: Farinia Group - Overview



Exhibit 96: Farinia Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Farinia Group - Key offerings

10.6 Georg Fischer Corp.

Exhibit 98: Georg Fischer Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Georg Fischer Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Georg Fischer Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Happy Forgings Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Happy Forgings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Happy Forgings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Happy Forgings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Kalyani Group

Exhibit 104: Kalyani Group - Overview



Exhibit 105: Kalyani Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Kalyani Group - Key offerings

10.9 Metalyst Forgings Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Metalyst Forgings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Metalyst Forgings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Metalyst Forgings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Mobex Global

Exhibit 110: Mobex Global - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mobex Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Mobex Global - Key offerings

10.11 TeraFlex Inc.

Exhibit 113: TeraFlex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: TeraFlex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: TeraFlex Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TUNGALOY CORP.

Exhibit 116: TUNGALOY CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 117: TUNGALOY CORP. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: TUNGALOY CORP. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio