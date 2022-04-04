Automotive Steering Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 524.32 Million | Key Developments to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Steering Motor Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global automotive steering motor market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market within the global automotive components and accessories market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automotive steering motor market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive steering motor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Steering Motor Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., LG Innotek, MAHLE GmbH, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsuba Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

Companies such as AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG are offering automotive steering motor with highly-integrated, automatically producible, permanently-excited synchronous machines.

Automotive Steering Motor Market Segmentation Analysis

Application

Passenger Car

The passenger car segment held the largest automotive steering motor market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The demand for passenger vehicles has increased in emerging countries, such as China , Brazil , and India , led by economic growth and increasing purchasing power of consumers.

Commercial Vehicle

Geographic

APAC

64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for automotive steering motor in APAC. With the rapid economic growth in the region, the per-capita income improved drastically between 2018 and 2019, which increased the purchasing power of consumers and led to higher automobile sales. will facilitate the automotive steering motor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Steering Motor Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive steering motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive steering motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering motor market vendors

Automotive Steering Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 524.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., LG Innotek, MAHLE GmbH, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsuba Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 89: AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 90: AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 92: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 95: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 96: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 LG Innotek

Exhibit 105: LG Innotek - Overview



Exhibit 106: LG Innotek - Business segments



Exhibit 107: LG Innotek - Key news



Exhibit 108: LG Innotek - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: LG Innotek - Segment focus

10.8 MAHLE GmbH

Exhibit 110: MAHLE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 112: MAHLE GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 113: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsuba Corp.

Exhibit 115: Mitsuba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Mitsuba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Mitsuba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Mitsuba Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 119: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 129: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

