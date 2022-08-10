Automotive Steering Wheel Market Size to Grow by 28.97 million units due to the increasing Use Of Steering-mounted Electronics Making Wheels More Intuitive - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

For insights on the scope and value chain analysis Read FREE Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing use of steering-mounted electronics makes wheels more intuitive and is one of the key drivers fueling the automotive steering wheel market growth. Steering wheels have been used to control various dashboard-based functionalities in automobiles in the last two decades. These functions include radio and music, cruise control, climate control, and several others, such as answering calls. Advanced steering-assisted safety technologies make the steering feel more balanced and appropriate for driving at different speeds and environments. Steering-assisted technologies such as ASR and DSR modify the steering feel according to the vehicle speed and driving conditions by reducing vehicle yaw and lateral motions. Consumers are changing their preferences to shift to low-cost, compact cars due to traffic and the tendency to quickly change their vehicles. Such a change in preference will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The development of cars without steering wheels is one of the key factors limiting the automotive steering wheel market growth. Autonomous cars operate without human intervention, which can successfully navigate around obstacles, negotiate between different types of terrains, and reach a predetermined destination without any aid from humans. Future cities are designed solely for autonomous cars, and roadways are customized to guide autonomous vehicles. Hence, the increasing number of such cities will make steering wheels redundant. The complexity of autonomous cars has encouraged companies and OEMs to pool their R&D resources to design and develop successful prototypes that constantly evolve over a period of time to improve performance. Various automobile manufacturers have entered into partnerships with technology companies to integrate certain levels of artificial intelligence (AI) in their vehicles to create autonomous vehicles. Such an increasing focus on developing automotive vehicles will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Insights:

The automotive steering wheel market report is segmented by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive steering wheel market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The low cost of vehicles due to the presence of vehicle manufacturers, coupled with the increasing per capita income of individuals across the region will facilitate the automotive steering wheel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The automotive steering wheel market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Passenger cars have evolved from mechanically-driven vehicles to electronic and electrically-influenced vehicles that have advanced features related to safety, security, propulsion, connectivity, and the environment. Such innovations have been introduced due to various factors such as evolving consumer expectations, intense competition between automotive OEMs, and the imposition of stringent government regulations related to safety and fuel efficiency. Thus, the use of advanced electronics in the steering wheel systems of passenger cars is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Autoliv Inc.



GKN Automotive Ltd.



Grant Products



GSK InTek Co. Ltd.



ISOTTA



Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH



KKR Metal Components



Moto Lita Ltd.



MW Company LLC



MZW Motor



Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc.



Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.



Nihon Plast Co. Ltd



SparcoÂ Spa



Sun Autoelektrik Pvt. Ltd.



Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.



Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.



Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automotive Steering Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5.17% Market growth 2022-2026 28.97 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autoliv Inc., GKN Automotive Ltd., Grant Products, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., ISOTTA, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, KKR Metal Components, Moto Lita Ltd., MW Company LLC, MZW Motor, Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd, SparcoÂ Spa, Sun Autoelektrik Pvt. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

