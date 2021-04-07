Automotive Stuff Welcomes Three New Performance Parts-Based Brands to Inventory

WILMINGTON, Del., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to provide those with a passion for all things automotive with cost-effective and top-quality parts, Automotive Stuff is welcoming aboard three new performance parts-based brands: Overland Vehicle Systems, Blue Ox, and RaceChip. Automotive Stuff is an authorized retailer of all products on their website, honoring all manufacturer policies, including any full manufacturer's warranty that may exist.

Launched in 2018, AutomotiveStuff.com is the U.S. counterpart to TDot performance, the leading Canadian aftermarket auto parts company. The company sells hundreds of thousands of automotive performance products from hundreds of local and international brands. The store's goal is to provide vehicle owners the best possible experience when shopping for automotive parts. Overland Vehicle Systems, Blue Ox, and RaceChip are welcome additions to the Automotive Stuff lineup.

Overland Vehicle Systems

Overland Vehicle Systems offers outdoor gear, tools, equipment, and other automotive parts used for your off-roading adventures. Their design and product teams have extensive, off-road experience and are constantly communicating with the off-road communities to gather inputs and suggestions to further improve their products. They are fueled by the passion and aspirations for better outdoor products.

Blue Ox

Blue Ox supplies choice, premium towing products for every towing job, be it a small sedan or large-sized pickup trucks. The company has expanded its offerings to include tow bars to carriers to top-notch motorhomes and hitches. Blue Ox designs every part and accessory optimized for function that makes towing projects easy and hassle-free.

RaceChip

RaceChip prides itself in supplying satisfied drivers with performance customization to the smallest level of detail with their impressive product lineup. After entering the automotive parts market in 2008, the company has been able to develop innovative products like the first chip for diesel engines with pump nozzle technology.



About Automotive Stuff

Automotive Stuff is a major retailer of auto performance parts and accessories in North America. In Automotive Stuff's portfolio, there are over 200,000 performance products and accessories from over 250 renowned brands, such as Bilstein, BAK Industries, Edelbrock, WeatherTech, Megan Racing, Superchips, Energy Suspension, Covercraft, Husky Liners, EBC Brakes, Flowmaster, Hidden Hitch, K&N, and Magnaflow.

