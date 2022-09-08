Automotive Subscription Services Market to Record a CAGR of 22.8%, North America to Contribute the Highest Market Growth - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF Sample Report

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive subscription services market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 .

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

OEMs: The OEMs segment will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. As per this model, a monthly subscription fee is charged for access to vehicles. It covers maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance. This will help OEMs accelerate the growth of the global automotive subscription services market during the forecast period.



Dealership Or Third Party

Geography

North America : This region will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rise in automotive prices and regulations in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the automotive subscription services market in North America .

: This region will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rise in automotive prices and regulations in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and are the key countries for the automotive subscription services market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive subscription services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive subscription services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive subscription services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive subscription services market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Subscription Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dealership or third party - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dealership or third party - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dealership or third party - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dealership or third party - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dealership or third party - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 89: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 90: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Exhibit 93: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus

10.5 Cox Automotive Inc.

Exhibit 98: Cox Automotive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cox Automotive Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Cox Automotive Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Flexdrive Services LLC

Exhibit 101: Flexdrive Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Flexdrive Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Flexdrive Services LLC - Key offerings

10.7 General Motors Co

Exhibit 104: General Motors Co - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Motors Co - Business segments



Exhibit 106: General Motors Co - Key news



Exhibit 107: General Motors Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: General Motors Co - Segment focus

10.8 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 109: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 114: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

10.10 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 118: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 122: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 127: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio