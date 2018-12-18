Automotive Sun Visor Markets to 2023: Increasing Adoption of Sun Visor-Mounted HUDs & LCD Sun Visors
The "Global Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive sun visor market size will grow by over USD 212.5 million during 2019-2023.
The rapid growth in the automotive industry, especially the premium automotive segment had propelled the demand for high-value automotive sun-visors.
High priced automotive interiors are installed in premium cars which are not offered in other vehicle segments.
The high sales of premium vehicles in developed economies due to ongoing trend of premiumization among consumers. This will result in increasing production of premium automotive interior parts for luxury cars.
The high growth in the sales of premium cars will further boost the demand for high-value automotive sun visor applications. Therefore, the increasing demand for premium vehicles will drive the growth of automotive sun visor market.
Improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visor
A sun visor blocks direct sunlight and helps to prolong the life of the vehicles electronic components. Therefore, to enhance driving experience provided by sun visors in expected to drive the market growth.
Incurring extra cost for designing apt sun visors
The automotive sun visor manufacturers need to design sun visor to match the dimension required by the consumers which incur R&D cost and pose a challenge for automotive sun visor vendors.
Key Players
- Continental
- Grupo Antolin
- Kasai Kogyo
- Piston Group
- Toyota Boshoku
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNELS
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNEL
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of eco-friendly material for making automotive sun visors
- Growing preference for lightweight sun visors
- Increasing adoption of sun visor-mounted HUDs and LCD sun visors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental
- Grupo Antolin
- KASAI KOGYO
- PISTON GROUP
- TOYOTA BOSHOKU
