Automotive Sun Visor Markets to 2023: Increasing Adoption of Sun Visor-Mounted HUDs & LCD Sun Visors

The "Global Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive sun visor market size will grow by over USD 212.5 million during 2019-2023.

The rapid growth in the automotive industry, especially the premium automotive segment had propelled the demand for high-value automotive sun-visors.

High priced automotive interiors are installed in premium cars which are not offered in other vehicle segments.

The high sales of premium vehicles in developed economies due to ongoing trend of premiumization among consumers. This will result in increasing production of premium automotive interior parts for luxury cars.

The high growth in the sales of premium cars will further boost the demand for high-value automotive sun visor applications. Therefore, the increasing demand for premium vehicles will drive the growth of automotive sun visor market.

Improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visor



A sun visor blocks direct sunlight and helps to prolong the life of the vehicles electronic components. Therefore, to enhance driving experience provided by sun visors in expected to drive the market growth.



Incurring extra cost for designing apt sun visors



The automotive sun visor manufacturers need to design sun visor to match the dimension required by the consumers which incur R&D cost and pose a challenge for automotive sun visor vendors.



Key Players



Continental

Grupo Antolin

Kasai Kogyo

Piston Group

Toyota Boshoku

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNELS

OEMs

Aftermarket

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNEL

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of eco-friendly material for making automotive sun visors

Growing preference for lightweight sun visors

Increasing adoption of sun visor-mounted HUDs and LCD sun visors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Continental

Grupo Antolin

KASAI KOGYO

PISTON GROUP

TOYOTA BOSHOKU

