Automotive Sunroof Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive sunroof at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Units) from 2018 to 2026.







The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive sunroof market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for sunroof during the forecast period.







The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the automotive sunroof market at the global and regional level.







The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive sunroof market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis model for the automotive sunroof market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.







The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the product is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.







The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive sunroof market by segmenting it in terms of type, material, operation, sales channel, vehicle type, and geography.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.







Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for sunroof in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments in all major countries across all regions.







The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive sunroof market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.







The market for sunroof is primarily driven by raised concern about enriching vehicle appearance and comfort while travelling.Global key players are primarily focusing on enhancing sunroof safety in order to avoid shattering, and investing in R&D activities in order to reduce the heat from entering the vehicle without compromising visibility through the sunroof.







Hyundai Mobis has recently developed a panorama sunroof airbag system, which is likely to enhance in-vehicle safety during sunroof shattering and accidents. The new development is focused on preventing the vehicle occupants from falling out of the sunroof in case of an accident.







The report provides the estimated market size of sunroof for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of sunroof has been provided in terms of revenue and volume.







Market numbers have been estimated based on type, material, operation, sales channel, vehicle type, and regional segments of the automotive sunroof market. Market size and forecast for each type, material, operation, sales channel, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.







In order to compile the research report, we have performed model mapping for vehicles having sunroof and conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.







We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.







This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.







Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.







Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.







Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.







These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.







The global automotive sunroof market has been segmented as follows:







Global Automotive Sunroof Market: by Type



Pop-up Type



Spoiler Type



Panoramic Sunroof



Inbuilt Sunroof



Foldable Sunroof







Global Automotive Sunroof Market: by Material



Glass



Fabric







Global Automotive Sunroof Market: by Operation



Manually Operated



Electronically Operated







Global Automotive Sunroof Market: by Sales Channel



OEM



Aftermarket







Global Automotive Sunroof Market: by Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle







Global Automotive Sunroof Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America







